Consumer price index (CPI) for November 2025

MACAU, December 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for November 2025 rose by 0.72% year-on-year and 0.11% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended November this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.29% from the previous period (December 2023 - November 2024).

The price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 1.25% year-on-year in November owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas the price index of Housing & Fuels grew by 0.17% on account of higher rentals for dwellings. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+3.08%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+1.97%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-2.31%) and Clothing & Footwear (-1.05%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.66% and 0.77% year-on-year.

When compared to October this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.11% in November. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.34% month-on-month, driven by dearer prices of fruit, vegetables and fresh fish, as well as higher charges for eating out and takeaway. Price index of Clothing & Footwear (+1.05%) recorded a month-on-month rise. By contrast, the price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (-0.23%) and Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (-0.17%) decreased. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.12% and 0.10% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended November 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.29% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+1.92%), Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.81%) and Education (+1.26%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Information & Communication (-2.67%) and Clothing & Footwear (-1.84%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.24% and 0.33% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first eleven months of 2025 grew by 0.30% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.24% and 0.34% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.