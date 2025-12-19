Bentzen Court flats to be completely refurbished

Release date: 19/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will undertake a major renovation of the Bentzen Court flats in Gilberton.

The refurbishment of the SA Housing Trust property will address community concern about antisocial behaviour on the site and give the land a new lease of life as modern public housing.

The refurbishment of Bentzen Court will include:

Demolishing outdated external laundries and installing internal laundries in each unit

New kitchens and bathrooms in units

Improving lighting and energy efficiency

Upgrading fencing and pathways

The renovations are an opportunity to improve the tenancy mix at Bentzen Court, as well as improve the physical appearance of the site and modernise individual units.

Many tenants have already been evicted or relocated to other homes. Any tenants still at Bentzen Court will be relocated to other public housing properties.

Earlier this year, the Malinauskas Government announced a range of measures to make the site safer, including 24/7 security patrols and increased cleaning services.

On top of this, in September the SA Housing Trust’s Good Neighbour Policy was implemented to strengthen the existing three-strikes warning system by requiring tenants who have an antisocial behaviour complaint substantiated against them to take immediate steps to amend their behaviour.

The work at Bentzen Court will make it the latest in several walk-up flat sites to be refurbished.

Renovations are ongoing at Glengowrie Court at Glengowrie, Drew Court at Oaklands Park, Sturt Street in Adelaide and Nicholls Court in Findon.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Government has taken decisive action to modernise and refurbish walk-up flat sites across Adelaide.

Renovating Bentzen Court up to modern standards will make the site cleaner and safer.

The new Bentzen Court will give tenants and neighbours the confidence that their homes and communities are cared for and will be secure.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

I established a working group which has met monthly to hear directly from residents, receive updates on security and safety upgrades at the site and together, advocate for a positive long-term outcome.

This announcement is a great example of the community, council, state government and the agency working together to achieve a positive outcome.

I thank all the local residents who have been part of the process and contributed their time and invaluable feedback.