Mundoo Island Station acquisition massively expands vital national park

A cattle station will be turned into a vital wetlands habitat and form part of a massively expanded national park, helping to protect endangered species, reduce nutrient runoff and improve environmental resilience across the Murray Mouth.

The Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments have partnered with the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife to acquire Mundoo Island Station, a 1900-hectare property to be added into Coorong National Park – increasing the internationally recognised park to more than 50,000 hectares.

The acquisition includes Mundoo, Ewe and Long Islands along with other surrounding islands off the eastern tip of Hindmarsh Island.

Located just south of Goolwa, Mundoo Island Station sits at the end of the River Murray and is part of the 142,500ha Coorong and Lakes Alexandrina and Albert Ramsar Wetland – one of Australia’s most important wetland sites.

Mundoo Island Station, which has operated as a cattle and sheep station for more than a century, will be destocked and grazing, cropping and fertiliser use ceased to enable significant wetland restoration and rehabilitation.

Improved habitat will support native shorebirds as well as dozens of migratory bird species, including the critically endangered curlew sandpiper and far eastern curlew.

Transforming the station into a protected national park also provides opportunities for the reintroduction of threatened fish species like the Yarra pygmy perch, Southern pygmy perch, Murray hardyhead and purple-spotted gudgeon.

The existing Lawari Conservation Park, on the eastern side of nearby Hindmarsh Island, will be incorporated into Coorong National Park.

To help run the bigger park, the State Government will prepare a new management plan to guide management of the new additions.

In addition to its environmental value, Mundoo Island is culturally significant to the Ngarrindjeri people and contains registered Aboriginal heritage sites.

DEW will work with the Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation to ensure these important sites are protected, including the ‘Meeting of the Waters’ where the River Murray and Coorong and surrounding waters connect.

Adding Mundoo Island Station to our park network aligns with the State and Federal Governments’ 30 by 30 commitment, which aims to protect 30 per cent of Australia’s landmass and marine areas by 2030 to halt further biodiversity loss.

Since taking office, the Malinauskas Government has expanded South Australia’s national parks by nearly 31,000 hectares – the equivalent of 19,000 Adelaide Ovals – protecting the state’s unique wildlife and attracting tourists from all over the world.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As a Government we have delivered massive increases to our state’s national park network, and Mundoo Island represents a significant new addition.

Situated at the junction of the Ramsar wetlands of Lake Alexandrina, the Coorong and the Murray Mouth, this is a significant site of biodiversity, cultural and environmental significance.

By transforming the island from a grazing property into a park, we can help restore the environment, protect threatened and endangered species, and improve water quality.

Attributable to Murray Watt

Mundoo Island is a unique mix of island ecosystems with salt water of the Coorong and fresh water of the River Murray.

The Albanese Government’s investment through the Enhanced Shorebirds and Wetland Habitat Project and the Protecting Important Biodiversity Areas Program will enable significant wetland restoration and rehabilitation of this important site.

Our Government is committed to protecting and conserving 30 per cent of Australia’s landmass by 2030, and this purchase will contribute to this goal.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

This is a globally significant addition to our state’s growing parks network.

Land long used for cattle and sheep grazing will be given an incredible opportunity to regenerate and strengthen a vital wetlands system.

More habitat will be provided, and protected, for key fish and bird species that attract visitors with spectacular displays.

By transforming this site, we have moved to improve environmental resilience, reduce nutrient input and boost water quality.

Attributable to Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife CEO Ian Darbyshire

The acquisition of Mundoo Island Station marks a significant milestone in the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife's commitment to safeguarding Australia’s unique natural environment and protecting First Nations cultural heritage.

We are proud to partner with the Australian and state governments to support the conservation of up to 65 nationally listed threatened species and three threatened ecological communities, helping to set a global benchmark for conservation excellence.

This collaborative work advances our three pillars of Healing Our Land, Saving Species and Growing Parks, with a clear focus on embedding the knowledge and stewardship of Traditional Owners at the heart of conservation outcomes.

Attributable to Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation Executive Officer Bill Wilson

Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation are genuinely excited by the State Government purchase of Mundoo Island, which holds significant cultural heritage to the Ngarrindjeri Nation.

Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation look forward to working in co-partnership relationship with the State Government around the care and protection of Mundoo Island into the future.