CBP officers seize over $455K in hard narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine and ketamine that totaled in over $455,000 in street value.

The seizure occurred on Friday, May 22, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 75-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2011 Volvo XC60 for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 14 packages containing a total of 32.84 pounds of alleged cocaine and 288.1 grams of alleged ketamine within the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $455,882.

Packages containing 32.84 pounds of cocaine and 288.1 grams of ketamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure.

"This seizure of cocaine and ketamine at the Laredo Port of Entry demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our communities from dangerous drugs and illicit activity," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Our officers’ vigilance and dedication continue to play a critical role in safeguarding the border and preventing narcotics from reaching our streets."

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.