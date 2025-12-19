CBP unveils new recruitment, retention incentives

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering competitive financial incentives, including up to $60,000 for new Border Patrol agents and CBP officers, to attract highly skilled professionals for key law enforcement and specialized roles within the agency.

“CBP is committed to recruiting and retaining top talent for our critical mission,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “By offering competitive incentives, we are investing in skilled professionals who will help secure America’s borders and advance national security.”

Key incentives include:

U.S. Border Patrol: New Border Patrol Agents are eligible for up to $60,000 in incentives. This includes $10,000 after completing the academy and an additional $10,000 if assigned to a remote location. Current Border Patrol agents will be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in retention incentives.

New Border Patrol Agents are eligible for up to $60,000 in incentives. This includes $10,000 after completing the academy and an additional $10,000 if assigned to a remote location. Current Border Patrol agents will be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in retention incentives. Office of Field Operations: New CBP officers in hard-to-fill and most difficult-to-fill locations are eligible for up to $60,000 in incentives. Retention incentives of up to $60,000 will be available for experienced supervisors and officers eligible to retire in certain locations.

New CBP officers in hard-to-fill and most difficult-to-fill locations are eligible for up to $60,000 in incentives. Retention incentives of up to $60,000 will be available for experienced supervisors and officers eligible to retire in certain locations. Air and Marine Operations: New Air and Marine agents are eligible for signing bonuses of up to $10,000 after completing the academy. New and current Air and Marine agents are eligible for retention incentives up to 25% of their salary, based on position, experience, and location.

CBP’s incentives, enabled by the One Big Beautiful Bill’s investment in border security, reflect the agency’s commitment to honoring the dedication, expertise, and service essential to its mission. Eligible new hires can receive substantial recruitment and retention bonuses, with select positions offering incentives that rival the most competitive opportunities in the workforce. These rewards are designed to ease the transition into federal service, honor commitment, and foster long-term career growth within CBP.

For more information about a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.