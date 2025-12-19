Guia Hill Military Tunnels reopen after completion of repairs, maintenance and exhibition set-up

MACAU, December 19 - The Guia Hill Military Tunnels of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) reopen after completion of repairs, maintenance and exhibition set-up. The public are welcome to visit the site.

The Guia Hill Military Tunnels were an important part of the military defence system of Macao in the old days, witnessing the transformation and development of the city. In order to provide the public with a safe and quality environment for visits, IAM has completed the repairs, maintenance and exhibition set-up of two complexes of the military tunnels. Among them, Complex A of the Guia Hill Military Tunnels is open to the public free of charge from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between Tuesday and Sunday. The public can gain an understanding of the evolution process of the surrounding environment and architecture of the Guia Hill through the exhibition texts and images in the tunnels. With regard to Complex B of the Guia Hill Military Tunnels, as some passageways are narrow, in order to keep the visiting routes unobstructed, visitors have to register for participation in the relevant guided tour activity of “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao” of IAM. This allows the public to have a better visiting experience and through the guide’s introduction, the public’s knowledge of the military defence history of Macao in the past is deepened.

For more details, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 or browse the IAM website (https://www.iam.gov.mo/).