Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for compensatory rest day for Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day, compensatory rest day for Winter Solstice and Christmas

MACAU, December 19 - In view of the compensatory rest day for Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day, the compensatory rest day for Winter Solstice and Christmas, the outpatient services of the Macao Union Medical Center (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Assisted Reproduction Center, as well as the outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed from 22 to 25 December (Monday to Thursday); and the radiation therapy will be closed on 24 and 25 December (Wednesday to Thursday). However, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.

