Bridge replacement to temporarily close the boardwalk and kayak launch at Billingsley Creek (South) in the Magic Valley Region

Idaho Fish and Game's Billingsley Creek South boardwalk and kayak launch will soon undergo a Monday-Friday closure beginning January 26, through approximately November 13, 2026. The closure is necessary for public safety while the local highway department removes and replaces the bridge over Billingsley Creek.

The boardwalk and kayak launch are currently planned to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking at the Idaho Fish and Game lot for hiking in Thousand Springs State Park will remain open each day during construction; however, access to this parking area will only be available from the south due to the bridge removal.

Creek access at Billingsley Creek North will remain unchanged throughout the closure.