HIKARI’s Cairo Exhibit Draws Visitor Interest, Facilitates Customer Engagement

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo in Cairo, HIKARI sewing machines once again became a major highlight of the show, thanks to the debut of its new-generation Intelligent Thread Tension Control technology.Throughout the exhibition, the HIKARI booth attracted a steady flow of visitors. Garment factory owners and distributors from Egypt, North Africa, and the Middle East stopped by to experience the technology firsthand, focusing on key production challenges such as fabric puckering control, stitch stability, adaptability to complex materials, and thread breakage.HIKARI showcased a range of its new-generation intelligent machines, including lockstitch, overlock, and interlock models, all equipped with intelligent thread tension control technology. By precisely adjusting and dynamically matching thread tension during sewing, these machines effectively reduce fabric puckering, lower thread breakage rates, and significantly improve stitch consistency and overall sewing quality.Customer feedback at the exhibition was overwhelmingly positive. After hands-on testing, many visitors commented:“The intelligent thread tension control technology has significantly improved the fabric puckering issues that have troubled us for years.”“The stitches produced by HIKARI’s new-generation intelligent machines are remarkably smooth, and the level of intelligence is truly impressive.”During the exhibition, multiple potential customers expressed clear intentions for cooperation and purchasing, fully demonstrating the practical value and strong market recognition of HIKARI’s intelligent thread tension control technology in Egypt.The Cairo exhibition was not only impactful, but also inspiring.With visible and verifiable intelligent technology, HIKARI is steadily expanding its presence in Egypt and broader overseas markets, enabling more customers to recognize, trust, and choose the professional quality of “Made in China.”For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

