Results of the ICRC Writing Competition VI: Upholding Humanity

After reviewing submitted research papers from Arab researchers, university professors, and under- and post-graduate students, we are pleased to announce that the jury, comprised of IHL experts, has concluded its deliberations and selected the following papers as prize winners:

1st Prize - Ms. Hiba Ajoob from Syria for her contribution.

2nd Prize - Ms. Marwa Mounir from Syria for her contribution.

3rd Prize - Ms. Hanady Salah from Palestine for her contribution.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, Regional IHL department in Cairo, seizes this opportunity to congratulate the winners and wishes all participants a good luck in future competitions and continued interest in its IHL dissemination activities.