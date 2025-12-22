Results of the ICRC Writing Competition VI: Upholding Humanity
After reviewing submitted research papers from Arab researchers, university professors, and under- and post-graduate students, we are pleased to announce that the jury, comprised of IHL experts, has concluded its deliberations and selected the following papers as prize winners:
1st Prize - Ms. Hiba Ajoob from Syria for her contribution.
2nd Prize - Ms. Marwa Mounir from Syria for her contribution.
3rd Prize - Ms. Hanady Salah from Palestine for her contribution.
The International Committee of the Red Cross, Regional IHL department in Cairo, seizes this opportunity to congratulate the winners and wishes all participants a good luck in future competitions and continued interest in its IHL dissemination activities.
