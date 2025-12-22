Afghanistan: A visual journey through Afghanistan’s humanitarian challenges and ICRC’s humanitarian response

The situation disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, including malnourished children, the elderly, people with disabilities, female-headed households, and daily wage earners. With weak safety nets and diminishing coping mechanisms, these groups face an uncertain future.

Natural disasters and large-scale population movements have further intensified needs. Earthquakes, droughts, floods, and changing weather patterns have destroyed crops, displaced families, and damaged homes and essential infrastructure, worsening food insecurity and overwhelming local response capacities. At the same time, millions of Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran in 2025, often arriving with little support, placing additional pressure on already overstretched healthcare, water, food, and protection services, particularly in border provinces.

Overall, Afghanistan’s humanitarian challenges are driven by intersecting economic instability, climate shocks, displacement, economic sanctions, and reduced international engagement. While life-saving aid remains essential, sustained efforts are urgently needed to restore livelihoods, address root causes, and build resilience. These images reflect not only the dire humanitarian situation, but also the resilience and dignity of the Afghan people.