I-29 reopens from Fargo to South Dakota border

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border as of 4 p.m. today., but it remains under a Travel Alert due to scattered snow.

I-29 from Fargo north to the Canadian border remains closed. Several counties in eastern North Dakota remain under Travel Alerts or No Travel Advisories.

For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.