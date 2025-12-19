CAMELBACK LUXURY FACILITATES OFF-MARKET ACQUISITION OF $3M TRAMONTO ESTATE AMID RISING SALES IN PHOENIX LUXURY MARKET

2433 Praiano Way View

JW Richie of The Camelback Luxury Team at Compass secures a $3M Phoenix estate in an off-market deal as luxury sales volume in the region rises 17%.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Camelback Luxury Team, a specialized real estate group within Compass, has successfully facilitated the off-market acquisition of a $3,000,000 estate in Phoenix’s gated enclave of Tramonto Estates. This transaction occurs as the $3M–$5M luxury segment in Maricopa County records a 17% year-over-year increase in sales volume.The acquisition of the residence at 2433 W Praiano Way was managed by JW Richie, Associate Broker and founder of The Camelback Luxury Team. The transaction was completed outside the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), utilizing direct-to-seller marketing strategies to access inventory in a neighborhood characterized by high demand and low turnover.The 7,200-square-foot residence features 180-degree mountain views, seven bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. The architectural design incorporates carved Cantera stone and a resort-style outdoor space. This sale highlights a trend among high-net-worth individuals who seek specialized representation to identify non-public inventory in exclusive enclaves.Analysis of the $3M–$5M Luxury MarketThe transaction coincides with shifting dynamics in the Arizona luxury real estate sector. Data for Maricopa County indicates that while sales in the $3M–$5M bracket have risen by double digits, the market currently maintains nine months of inventory. This statistical surplus classifies the segment as a "buyer’s market," providing opportunities for Luxury Real Estate Excellence through strategic negotiations.Strategic Market Positioning"In a marketplace where turnover in specific premium neighborhoods remains low, the MLS only represents a portion of available opportunities," said JW Richie. "To secure a $3 Million Estate in the current environment, buyers often look beyond public listings. Our outreach allowed our clients to negotiate directly with the owner, securing a residence that was not officially on the market."As the Phoenix region continues to attract wealth migration and corporate relocations, the demand for off-market and "pocket" listings has increased. This approach is frequently prioritized by buyers seeking privacy and specific architectural standards that may not be available through traditional public channels.For additional information on market trends or off-market opportunities, visit camelbackluxury.com.About The Camelback Luxury TeamThe Camelback Luxury Team is a real estate advisory group powered by Compass, specializing in the $3M+ luxury sector across Maricopa County. The team focuses on data-driven insights and proprietary search strategies to serve clients in Phoenix, Paradise Valley, and Scottsdale.Media Contact:JW RichieAssociate Broker, The Camelback Luxury TeamPhone: (480) 843-5101Email: jw@camelbackluxury.comWebsite: https://camelbackluxury.com

