CAMELBACK LUXURY, LED BY JW RICHIE, LAUNCHES ARCADIA PHOENIX'S NEWEST $6.75M SOUTHERN-INSPIRED MODERN ESTATE

A master-designed, 6,205 sq. ft. sanctuary with Camelback views, setting a new benchmark for Phoenix's discerning high-net-worth real estate market.

Our mission is to architect luxury real estate excellence, This home is a perfect reflection of the exceptional properties and commitment to quality our clients expect." — JW Richie

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Listing Sets a New Benchmark for Phoenix’s High-Net-Worth Real Estate MarketCamelback Luxury, the esteemed brokerage team powered by Compass Real Estate and led by founder JW Richie, today announced the representation of an exceptional $6,750,000 luxury estate at 4536 N 49th Pl in Phoenix's highly coveted Arcadia neighborhood. This listing not only offers an unrivaled sanctuary for discerning high-net-worth buyers but also reinforces Camelback Luxury’s position at the forefront of the Valley’s premier real estate sector.The 6,205-square-foot, single-level residence, a masterful 2018 collaboration between Two Hawks Design & Development, Design Lab Architects, and Jaimee Rose Interiors, seamlessly blends classic Southern charm with modern sophistication. Designed for both grand-scale entertaining and quiet, intimate moments, the estate features five distinct fireplaces, rich wide-plank floors, authentic hand-hewn beams, a state-of-the-art Control4 AV system, and automatic window treatments throughout.Key luxury amenities appealing to the target clientele include a breathtaking master retreat, a dedicated executive-ready office, and expansive outdoor living spaces. The exterior boasts majestic, unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain from a gracious front porch, complemented by a private pool, spa, and multiple fireplaces.This high-profile representation underscores the dominance of JW Richie and Camelback Luxury in the Paradise Valley, Arcadia, and Scottsdale markets. Leveraging over two decades of strategic business experience, the team is recognized for delivering global visibility and seamless execution in multi-million-dollar transactions."Our mission is to architect luxury real estate excellence ," said JW Richie, Associate Broker and Founder. "This home is a perfect reflection of the exceptional properties and commitment to quality our clients expect. It's proof that our data-driven marketing and dedicated team can position an estate for maximum impact and visibility among the world's most sophisticated buyers."To learn more about this exclusive listing or to view the team’s portfolio of premier properties, please visit camelbackluxury.com###About Camelback Luxury powered by Compass Real EstateCamelback Luxury is a premier real estate team powered by Compass, specializing in multi-million-dollar transactions across Paradise Valley, Arcadia, and Scottsdale. Founded by Associate Broker JW Richie, the team utilizes a global network and data-driven marketing strategies to ensure market distinction, unparalleled client success, and seamless execution in the luxury residential sector. The team's commitment to excellence has earned multiple industry accolades, including Scottsdale Realtors 40 Under 40 awards.Contact: JW Richie, Camelback Luxury, jw@camelbackluxury.com

$6.75M LUXURY MANSION TOUR: Southern Charm Meets Modern Arcadia Estate with INSANE Camelback Views.

