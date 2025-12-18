Georgia Parole Board's investigators, Heavenly Taylor and Quinton Calloway, graduated with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision's 66th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course, becoming POST certified. Taylor and Calloway are now certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.). Taylor is a Parole Criminal Investigator, and Calloway is a Chief Institutional Parole Investigator for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Photo Gallery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.