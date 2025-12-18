Georgia Parole Board's investigators, Heavenly Taylor and Quinton Calloway, graduated with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision's 66th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course, becoming POST certified. Taylor and Calloway are now certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.). Taylor is a Parole Criminal Investigator, and Calloway is a Chief Institutional Parole Investigator for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

 

