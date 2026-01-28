DALLAS - Parole Board Chair Joyette Holmes and Board Members Kimberly McCoy and Josh Waters met with crime victims at the Paulding County Courthouse Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Victim Impact Sessions are a collaborative effort involving the Parole Board, the Georgia Office of Victim Services, and the local District Attorney.

“We met with several families today to receive their information about the impact of the crimes. They have tremendous courage to come and speak with us,” said Holmes.

“We want to thank them for attending these sessions and we thank District Attorney Lane for working with the Board to invite the victims,” added Holmes.

Robert Lane is the District Attorney for the Paulding Judicial Circuit.

“This is a good opportunity for victims to be heard by the Parole Board Members. Victims need these meetings post-conviction to ensure they’re represented during the parole decision process. I appreciate the sincerity of the Board Members as they conduct these meetings with our victims,” said Lane.

Information received from victims is included in the offender case files and is reviewed by the Board Members as parole decisions are made.

Victims representing five offender cases attended individual Victim Impact Sessions or meetings with the Parole Board Members.

