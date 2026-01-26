Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp has appointed Josh Waters as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Waters most recently served as a civilian attorney for the United States Air Force. Responsibilities were providing legal advice and guidance to military leaders, resolving various legal claims, and serving as a Special Assistant United States Attorney handling criminal matters that arose on Robins Air Force Base.

“The parole board’s decisions are so important to public safety for Georgia communities. I understand that role as one of five people making parole decisions and am honored to serve in this capacity. I look forward to working with the other members and staff at the agency,” said Waters.

Waters served as the University Counsel at Middle Georgia State University, and he served in state government in numerous roles in the Georgia Office of the Secretary of State including Executive Director of several state licensing boards and Assistant Director of the Elections Division.

Parole Board Chair Joyette Holmes spoke about the addition of Waters on the Board.

“Josh Waters brings a wealth of experience that will benefit the citizens of Georgia very well as he serves on the parole board,” stated Holmes.

Waters joins Chair Joyette Holmes, Vice Chair Wayne Bennett, and members Robert Markley and Kimberly McCoy on the five-member board. The Georgia Parole Board determines which eligible offenders may be released on parole to community supervision.

For more information contact [email protected].