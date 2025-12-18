F2OnSite Promotes Ken Bowser to Associate Vice President of Strategic Accounts

Ken Bowser, AVP F2OnSite F2OnSite Onsite IT Services

F2OnSite, a nationwide provider of onsite IT services and project delivery solutions, today announced the promotion of Ken Bowser.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F2OnSite, a nationwide provider of onsite IT services and project delivery solutions, today announced the promotion of Ken Bowser to Associate Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

Bowser has been with F2OnSite since 2019, most recently serving as Director of Business Development for Project Services. In that role, he was responsible for driving nationwide new business growth, managing strategic client relationships, and supporting large-scale IT deployments and infrastructure projects across diverse environments, including data centers, enterprise locations, and retail sites.

“Ken has played a critical role in building and expanding some of our most important client relationships,” said Jonathan Poole, CEO of F2OnSite. “He brings deep industry knowledge, long-term customer trust, and a strong understanding of how to deliver complex projects at scale. This promotion reflects both his performance and his impact on the business.”

In his new role, Bowser will focus on new and existing strategic account leadership, enterprise client growth, and long-term partnership development across F2OnSite’s national customer base.

Prior to joining F2OnSite, Bowser spent almost a decade at Sullivan and Cogliano, a CorTech company, where he held multiple enterprise account and business development leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Springfield College and is a Certified Professional Staffing and Account Executive (CPSAE).

About F2OnSite

F2OnSite, based in Plano Tx with regional presence in Boston, Austin, Charlotte and Miami, provides 'Labor as a Service' IT services solutions nationwide including, project delivery, staffing, and infrastructure support across enterprise, retail, healthcare, and data center environments, with coverage in more than 24,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. and parts of Canada.

