F2OnSite Upgrades to Halo’s Intelligent Ticketing System to Scale Dispatch Operations Across U.S. and Canada

TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F2OnSite, a nationwide provider of onsite IT services and infrastructure deployment, has rolled out a powerful new ticketing platform from HaloITSM to improve dispatch speed, accuracy, and scalability for customers across the United States and Canada. This launch emphasizes F2OnSite’s new ‘Labor as a Service’ (LaaS) solution.

This strategic shift away from a legacy ticketing system positions F2OnSite to scale its Dispatch Services Program by over 60% while significantly reducing average response and resolution times. The Halo system integrates seamlessly with F2OnSite’s full IT service catalog and brings real-time visibility and automation to both internal teams and clients.

Why Did F2OnSite Choose Halo?

The decision to implement Halo’s IT service management software was driven by the need for more speed, deeper functionality, and greater transparency—both operationally and for customer-facing metrics.

“This wasn’t just an IT change, it was a business decision,” said Jonathan Poole, CEO of F2OnSite. “With Halo, we now have the performance, customization, and integration tools that let us serve customers faster and more efficiently, without compromising quality.”

How Does Halo Improve Dispatch Services?

F2OnSite’s Dispatch Services Program provides next-business-day, same-day, and second-business-day certified technicians to businesses across all ZIP codes in the U.S. The Halo platform supports:

• Real-time ticket tracking and service updates

• Automated workflows to reduce human delay

• Full reporting visibility for customers and internal teams

• Integration with client-side systems or a standalone portal option

• End-to-end coverage for core services like staffing, data center, and infrastructure deployment

“We’ve seen an immediate drop in dispatch time and a huge improvement in accuracy,” said Tina Favuzzo, Director of Dispatch Services at F2OnSite. “Real-time reporting and a better user experience are helping us elevate our service across the board.”

What Makes F2OnSite’s Dispatch Program Unique?

With more than 650 W2 employees and 1,200+ engaged part-time engineers and preferred technicians nationwide, F2OnSite is one of the only field service providers offering true “Boots on the Ground” I.T. solutions. By bringing this scale to a modern system like Halo, F2OnSite is positioned to deliver enterprise-grade support with speed and transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is F2OnSite’s Dispatch Services Program?

It’s a nationwide service offering rapid-response, certified I.T. technicians to companies needing consistent support without the overhead of full-time staff.

Can F2OnSite integrate with our internal ticketing system?

Yes. With Halo, F2OnSite can integrate directly into your existing service desk—or provide access to its own portal if your business doesn’t have one.

How does F2OnSite dispatch technicians?

Depending on your needs, F2OnSite can dispatch a certified technician on a same-day, next-business-day, or second-business-day basis.

For more information about F2OnSite’s services, visit www.f2onsite.com, or request a discovery call to explore integration options with the new Halo system.

“Connecting People and Technology to Unlock Potential and Drive Growth”

