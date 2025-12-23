Tangentia Launches Industry First EDI AI Agent to Transform Supply Chains

New autonomous capabilities for the TiA Platform bring predictive intelligence and self-healing workflows to mission-critical global EDI operations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangentia , a global leader in AI automation and EDI solutions, today announced an enhancement to its proprietary TiA (Tangentia Intelligent Automation) Platform with the introduction of the industry’s first EDI AI Agent. Known internally as "Eddie," the TiA EDI Agent brings autonomous and predictive intelligence to supply chain operations while preserving existing EDI systems and integrations.By adding agentic AI into the supply chain, Tangentia helps organizations improve speed, accuracy, and resilience without overhauling their technology setups. While EDI remains mission-critical to global commerce, it is traditionally governed by static, rule-based workflows that require significant manual oversight. The TiA EDI Agent addresses these limitations by acting as an intelligent digital co-worker. It learns trading partner requirements, monitors transaction flows in real time, and autonomously resolves issues across connected enterprise systems."The challenge was not replacing EDI: it was making it smarter," said Vijay Thomas, CEO of Tangentia. "By enhancing TiA with an EDI AI Agent, we are delivering practical, agent-driven intelligence on top of the EDI infrastructure our customers already trust."How the TiA EDI Agent WorksThe TiA EDI Agent replaces rigid, code-based workflows with a dynamic agentic model. It tracks document flows, understands trading partner needs using natural language, and independently chooses the best action among EDI, ERP, WMS/TMS, and IT service management systems.When issues arise, the agent can automatically:• Send contextual alerts via email, Microsoft Teams, or Slack.• Open pre-populated service tickets with full transaction context.• Correct common errors such as format mismatches, missing references, and unit-of-measure inconsistencies.All actions are governed by human-defined policies and captured with a complete audit trail to ensure transparency, compliance, and operational control."The TiA EDI Agent is a preview of where supply chains are headed: autonomous, predictive, and always-on," said Ajinkya Birwadkar, Director of TiA Platform at Tangentia. "It learns how each trading partner operates, reduces onboarding from weeks to days, and quietly improves EDI performance while keeping existing systems intact."Proven ResultsIn early pilots across retail, ecommerce, logistics, manufacturing, automotive, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and wholesale distribution, the TiA EDI Agent delivered measurable outcomes, including:• Up to 50 percent reduction in trading-partner onboarding time.• Up to 70 percent reduction in EDI exceptions.• Up to 60 percent reduction in EDI-related chargebacks.Several customers also reported nearly doubling first-pass yield on critical transaction flows.AvailabilityTangentia is offering the TiA EDI Agent at no cost to existing customers for a limited time. Organizations interested in pilot programs or enterprise-wide deployments may contact Tangentia for additional information at www.TiA247.com About TangentiaTangentia is a Canada-headquartered, global digital transformation company specializing in intelligent automation, EDI and B2B integration, omni-channel commerce, SAP services, and AI-powered digital platforms. Built for the era of agentic AI, Tangentia operates in more than 30 countries and supports Fortune 500 and mid-market organizations in modernizing operations and scaling with confidence.

