Tangentia Welcomes Veteran C-Suite Leader to Lead Enterprise Agentic AI Transformation

Building the Autonomous Future Geoff Cronin joins Tangentia as Strategic Advisor Tangentia

Tangentia appoints Geoff Cronin as Strategic Advisor, bringing 30+ years of leadership to drive enterprise AI transformation and global growth.

Tangentia has impressed me with their “can do” attitude, there is no problem that they don’t bring innovative thinking which continues to result in tremendous customer satisfaction” — Geoff Cronin

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangentia , a leading autonomous digital transformation and Agentic AI solutions company, today announced the appointment of Geoff Cronin as Strategic Advisor. Cronin brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning enterprise technology, digital transformation, and P&L management across some of Canada's most prominent organizations.Most recently, Cronin served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at the LCBO, where he led the organization's IT function and enterprise-wide business transformation program, enabling seamless omnichannel commerce across an expanded marketplace. Prior to that, he served as Managing Partner and National Advisory Service Line Leader at Grant Thornton LLP (Canada), and as President of CapGemini Canada, where he became the first business unit leader in Capgemini North America to return the Canadian division to profitability within 180 days of taking the helm."Tangentia has impressed me with their 'can do' attitude and innovative approach to every client challenge," said Cronin. "As organizations embrace Agentic AI to drive operational effectiveness, top-line growth, and bottom-line results, Tangentia is clearly at the forefront. I'm excited to be part of this journey." Vijay Thomas, CEO of Tangentia, welcomed the appointment: "Geoff's depth of experience across enterprise transformation, strategic advisory, and technology leadership is exactly what our clients need as they navigate the AI revolution. His addition to the Tangentia team reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class outcomes for our global client base."In his role as Strategic Partner, Cronin will work closely with Tangentia's leadership and client teams to accelerate growth, support C-suite advisory engagements, and help organizations unlock the full potential of Agentic AI solutions.About TangentiaFounded in Canada, Tangentia is a global digital transformation and Agentic AI company that helps enterprises accelerate growth through intelligent automation, advanced AI, and innovative digital solutions. Guided by a client-first culture and a proven track record of innovation, Tangentia partners with organizations worldwide to deliver measurable impact and lasting value.Media Contact:Tangentia Communicationshello@tangentia.com

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