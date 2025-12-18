Excelsior Scholarship Applications Open

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Excelsior Scholarship application for students attending college during the 2026 spring semester. The spring Excelsior application allows eligible students who plan to enroll full-time at a SUNY or CUNY two- or four-year college for the spring 2026 term, as well as those who missed the fall application, to apply for the Excelsior Scholarship. This landmark program helps remove financial barriers to higher education by covering tuition costs, enabling more New York students to pursue their college goals without taking on tuition debt.

“Each year, the Excelsior Scholarship helps transform the lives of tens of thousands of New York students by making tuition-free college a reality and strengthening affordability across the State,” Governor Hochul said. “This program cements our commitment to ensuring every eligible student can earn a degree without the weight of debt. When we invest in our students, we invest in the families, communities and future of New York State.”

To be eligible to receive the Excelsior Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have an adjusted combined federal household income of $125,000 or less

​Be pursuing a full-time undergraduate degree at a SUNY or CUNY college or university

Complete at least 30 credits per year in an approved program of study

Live and work in New York State for a duration equal to the number of years the scholarship was received

​To be eligible to receive the Excelsior Scholarship, students who qualifyfor federal aid must complete the FAFSA and the New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) application.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Every application we process, and every student we support, brings us closer to a future where tuition-free college is not just an aspiration but a reality. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to higher education, the Excelsior Scholarship continues to transform lives across New York. Excelsior is more than just a scholarship; it’s a promise to New York’s students and families that their dreams of a college education are within reach, and HESC is proud to make that promise a reality.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Excelsior Scholarship has helped advance affordability and upward mobility by empowering New Yorkers to pursue better opportunities through earning a college degree. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and state leaders for their staunch support of student financial aid, including this program. We will continue our efforts to ensure that every New Yorker has access to a world-class, affordable education that helps them pursue their dreams and unleash their full potential."

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, New Yorkers will be able to take advantage of the Excelsior Scholarship and pursue a world-class, affordable education at SUNY campuses throughout the state. This opportunity not only empowers students, but the Excelsior Scholarship also helps the state economy through having recipients live, work, and stay right here in New York. We commend Governor Hochul on this effort and thank her for her leadership and support of SUNY.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “For nearly a decade, the Excelsior Scholarship has been an important piece of CUNY’s commitment to affordability, ensuring that thousands can earn a high-quality degree without taking on additional debt and step confidently into their futures. We strongly encourage eligible CUNY students to apply for the scholarship, and we thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support for public higher education. Our state’s continued investment in opportunities like Excelsior helps keep higher education within reach for all New Yorkers.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled New York students to attend SUNY and CUNY colleges and universities tuition-free. By removing financial barriers, the program has made higher education more accessible to middle-class families and strengthened New York’s workforce. Applications for the spring 2026 scholarship will be accepted through February 3, 2026. For more information or to apply, visit hesc.ny.gov/excelsior.

HESC is New York State’s student financial aid agency and a national leader in providing need-based grant and scholarship assistance to college-going students. Each year, HESC helps nearly 300,000 students achieve their college dreams by providing more than $935 million in grants, scholarships, and loan forgiveness benefits. At HESC’s core are more than 30 grant, scholarship, and loan forgiveness programs, including the New York State Tuition Assistance Program and the Excelsior Scholarship. Through these programs and the guidance it provides to students, families and counselors, HESC puts college within reach for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers annually.