Rancher Announces General Availability of Kasm Kubernetes Helm Partner Chart

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rancher Government Solutions, a SUSE company and a leader in Kubernetes management, today announced the General Availability (GA) of the Kasm Kubernetes Helm Partner Chart through the Rancher Partner Charts Repository. This release enables Rancher users to deploy Kasm Workspaces quickly and securely on Rancher-supported Kubernetes distributions using a certified, production-ready Helm chart.

The Rancher Partner Charts Repository provides a curated collection of Helm charts from SUSE partners that are validated to run on Rancher-supported Kubernetes platforms. With this GA release, Kasm is now available directly from the Apps view in Rancher Manager, simplifying deployment and lifecycle management for enterprise Kubernetes environments.

“Kasm’s inclusion as a generally available Rancher Partner Chart provides organizations with a trusted and streamlined way to deploy secure, containerized workspaces in Kubernetes,” said Justin Travis, CEO for Kasm Technologies. “This certification reinforces Kasm’s commitment to enterprise-grade Kubernetes deployments and close alignment with the Rancher ecosystem.”

The Kasm Helm chart allows organizations to deploy Kasm Workspaces in Kubernetes within minutes, reducing operational complexity and accelerating adoption. The chart is designed to support scalable, Kubernetes-native deployments across a wide range of use cases, including secure remote access, browser isolation, and containerized desktops.

The GA Helm Partner Chart is based on Kasm version 1.18.1, which introduces enhanced Kubernetes and enterprise features, including:

-Rapid deployment with minimal configuration

-Support for multi-zone and multi-region Kubernetes environments

-Upgrade and migration paths from earlier Kasm versions and VM-based deployments

-Expanded configuration capabilities, including:

-Custom annotations and labels for Kubernetes resources

-Certificate Manager integration

-Automated database backup support

-Offline container image configuration for air-gapped environments

-Support for deploying additional Kubernetes objects as part of the Helm release

With the Kasm Helm Partner Chart now generally available, Rancher users can deploy Kasm using a certified, supported Helm chart that aligns with Kubernetes best practices and enterprise operational requirements.

The Kasm Helm Partner Chart is available today through the Rancher Partner Charts Repository in Rancher Manager.

For more information about Kasm Workspaces and Kubernetes deployments, visit https://www.kasm.com.

