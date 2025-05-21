Smartcard Passthrough Solution for Windows Workspaces from ChromeOS Endpoints Released by Kasm

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, an innovator in secure, high-performance virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and DevSecOps solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Smartcard Passthrough for Windows Workspaces when accessed from ChromeOS devices. This new feature enables organizations to leverage their existing physical smart card devices for secure operations directly within their Kasm Workspaces sessions, significantly enhancing both security protocols and user productivity.

The new Smartcard Passthrough functionality allows users to seamlessly utilize their smart cards for critical tasks such as PIN-based authentication, digital signing, and various certificate-based operations within RDP-based Kasm sessions. This integration eliminates previous barriers for organizations and users who rely on smart cards for secure access and transactions, making the virtual workspace an even more robust and compliant environment.

A video on this feature is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2wBcbi3HaQ

"We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only provide unparalleled security but also empower users with a truly seamless and productive experience," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Technical Evangelist. "The Smartcard Passthrough feature for ChromeOS to Windows Workspaces is a testament to this commitment, ensuring that our customers can maintain their high security standards without compromising on efficiency, regardless of their endpoint device."

This advancement is particularly beneficial for government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and other enterprises where smart card security is paramount. Users on ChromeOS devices can now access their Windows applications and systems with the same level of security and convenience they would expect from a native desktop experience.

Enabling the Smartcard Passthrough is straightforward, requiring minimal configuration on the Kasm platform and simple extension installations on the ChromeOS device. On the ChromeOS endpoint, users install three essential Chrome Web Store extensions: the Drive Lock smart card middleware, the Smart Card Connector app, and the Kasm Smart Card Bridge extension. Once configured, smart cards are automatically detected and functional within the Kasm Windows session, allowing for immediate use and secure authentication.

For detailed deployment and configuration of this feature visit: https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/guide/smartcard_passthrough.html

This new capability reinforces Kasm Workspaces' position as a leading VDI solution, offering unparalleled flexibility, security, and performance across diverse operating systems and user requirements.

Kasm Technologies is a privately held company developing and engineering containerized desktop-as-a-service, browser isolation, and VDI solutions. Kasm Workspaces is a highly configurable and customizable platform, allowing users to deliver a secure, isolated, and highly performant digital workspace experience from any modern browser. Kasm Workspaces can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid cloud environment, supporting a wide array of use cases for enterprises, governments, and educational institutions.

