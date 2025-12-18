Submit Release
NEW EPISODE of Accessing Life: Discover the Power of Your Rights

 

"It’s up to us to make sure we talk about what our rights are, exercise our rights, and make sure that everyone knows what they are and follows them."

- Chester Finn, Accessing Life Co-host

Chester and BJ bring you a special live episode recorded at the SANYS Conference, dedicated to the OPWDD/SANYS Rights Book. This episode is designed to help you build confidence and become a powerful self-advocate by understanding your rights. Hear inspiring stories from self-advocates who shared their experiences live.

Guests:

  • Tamilia Fritz - Self-advocate
  • Tito Castro - Self- advocate

Listen to the episode

Read the Online Version of the Rights Book

Legal Disclaimer:

