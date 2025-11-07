Submit Release
New "Know Your Rights" Guidance Issued by NYS Office for New Amer...

New York Department of State’s Office for New Americans has released “Know Your Resources, Know Your Rights,” a guide for all New Yorkers, including immigrants, to explain your basic rights regarding interactions with law enforcement, food and nutrition resources, health and wellness, and employment.

To find out more or to review to help others, please visit dos.ny.gov/know-your-rights.
Translated versions will be available in the coming days.

 

