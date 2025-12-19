AMT Partners with Translite Global to Launch TG MAXX High-Performance 4K Android TV Box

AMT Translite Global Announcement

Next-generation streaming device delivers superior performance, customizable branding, and cloud-based management for operators

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT), a leading distributor of broadband equipment to the cable, telecom, and broadcast industries, is proud to announce its new partnership with Translite Global to offer the TG MAXX – a powerful, Google certified, Netflix authorized 4K Ultra HD Android TV box designed to elevate the viewing experience for operators and their subscribers.The TG MAXX is powered by the Amlogic S905X5M chipset delivering an impressive 30K DMIPS for exceptional speed, performance, and responsiveness. With 4K resolution, Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet connectivity, the TG MAXX combines premium picture quality with reliable streaming performance.As part of its commitment to empowering operators, Translite Global has built strong partnerships with leading middleware providers. The TG MAXX platform comes integrated with Minerva Networks, Enghouse Networks, Uniqcast, Crypto Guard, Adara Technologies, LS3 Solutions, and CSI Digital’s - yondoo StreamTV, giving operators the confidence of working with trusted technology leaders. These partnerships allow service providers to accelerate deployment, reduce integration costs, and deliver consistent user experience across linear and streaming services.• Backlit numeric remote that seamlessly controls both the TV and Android box, with shortcut keys for direct access to the operator’s app.• Seamless, Branded Experience – The operator app comes pre-installed and auto-launches on startup, providing instant access to content. It also offers full UI customization options—including logos, banners, and railings—to reflect the operator’s brand.• Hybrid Entertainment with Cloud Control – Operators can deliver both live TV and popular streaming apps, while managing configurations, updates, and remote support via an intuitive cloud platform—reducing truck rolls and improving service efficiency."Partnering with Translite Global allows AMT to bring our customers a truly advanced, turnkey OTT solution that meets the evolving demands of operators and their subscribers,” said Daisuke Ando, CEO of Advanced Media Technologies. “The TG MAXX offers operators a reliable, customizable, and future-ready platform that enhances the end-user experience while simplifying deployment and management.”"We are excited to work with AMT to expand the reach of our TG MAXX Android TV box to operators across North America,” said Yash Nankani, Chief Technology Officer at Translite Gobal. “Our goal is to empower operators with the tools they need to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences, and this partnership enables us to do just that.”The TG MAXX is available now through Advanced Media Technologies.About Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT)Advanced Media Technologies is the premier value-added reseller of broadband equipment for the cable, telecom, and broadcast industries. With over 40 years of experience, AMT provides the latest technologies backed by unmatched service and support.About Translite GlobalTranslite Global empowers the future of streaming and connectivity with tailored video broadcast and broadband solutions. From concept to deployment and ongoing support, Translite Global collaborates with service providers to deliver intelligent, scalable, and deeply customizable streaming experiences that align with their brand vision and operational goals.For media inquiries, contact:Advanced Media Technologies, Inc.3150 SW 15th St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442Phone: (954) 427-5711 | Email: sales@amt.com | www.amt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

