Advanced Media Technologies Enhances Outside Plant Security with SMARTLOCK Technology - to be Showcased at SCTE 2025

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), a leading provider of advanced broadband and wireless network products, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with SMARTLOCK to distribute its cloud-based access management and monitoring electronic locks and vault solutions throughout North America. By leveraging its extensive warehousing and logistics capabilities, AMT will serve as a primary sales and distribution hub across the region.SMARTLOCK manufactures a unique portfolio of underground secure vaults designed to provide safe, weatherproof, and versatile housing for fiber optic and other critical network equipment. Recognizing the increasing demand for secure and durable outside plant infrastructure, AMT is bringing SMARTLOCK’s technology to the forefront of broadband buildouts and upgrades across major markets including cable TV, telecommunications, utilities, ISPs, government, and enterprise sectors.SMARTLOCK’s vaults and electronic locks integrate advanced digital and physical security features, including support for remote monitoring and over-the-air access control. Its GLAM (Gridlock Access Management) system provides centralized access management and monitoring by authorizing access requests to remote sites equipped with electronic locking devices. With the rise of large-scale broadband initiatives such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, SMARTLOCK vaults offer the world’s most secure, scalable solution for companies deploying underground outside plant infrastructure.In addition to distributing innovative network equipment, AMT provides a full suite of professional services including site walkouts and data mapping, network design, testing, fiber splicing, and construction. As BEAD-funded projects move forward, AMT is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that help applicants and award recipients maximize their deployments.AMT will showcase the SMARTLOCK technology at the 2025 SCTE Conference (Booth #H1000) taking place September 29th-October 1st, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.About Advanced Media Technologies (AMT)Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is a leading distributor of broadband equipment for cable television, telco, utility, ISP, government, and enterprise markets. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, AMT provides a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge broadband and wireless solutions, complemented by professional services in network design, deployment, and support. With over four decades of experience, AMT continues to be a trusted partner to network operators across North America.About SMARTLOCKSMARTLOCK is an innovator in secure, below-ground vault technology designed for housing and protecting fiber optic and other network equipment. Offering advanced physical and digital security features, along with remote monitoring and access management capabilities, SMARTLOCK solutions support critical broadband and utility infrastructure. Its GLAM (Gridlock Access Management) system provides centralized, real-time access authorization, helping network operators maintain security, efficiency, and control.

