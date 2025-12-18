Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 7
Roadway is reopened.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 has both lanes obstructed in the area of New Haven JCT due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 10-20MIN. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
