Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,731 in the last 365 days.

Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 7

Roadway is reopened.


Christina LeTourneau

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, December 18, 2025 10:35 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 7

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 has both lanes obstructed in the area of New Haven JCT due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 10-20MIN.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.