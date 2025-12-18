Usherpa Grows SmartCRM User Base in 2025

Chris Harrington

A strong end to the year points to a potential industry recovery in 2026.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s first Customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP), reported today that the fourth quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be the best period, from a new customer perspective, that the company has seen in over a year. Lenders are starting to sense that the industry may be returning to normal after more than three years of reduced activity.

“The real estate market is finally starting to normalize, and our production numbers and new client onboardings reflect that,” said Chris Harrington, CEO and co-founder of Usherpa. “With multiple new clients coming aboard over the last 60 days, and more in the pipeline, lenders are waking up to the reality that they have to get their marketing automation in place now, or larger originators are going to get the business when it comes back next year.”

Among the biggest threats to mid-tier lender success in 2026 is the mortgage servicing industry. Servicers are aggressively marketing refinance products to the borrowers in their portfolios. Unless the lender can maintain an active relationship with their past customers, they’re very likely to lose their business to the last party that contacted them.

This is prompting some lenders to conclude that even if rates continue to fall, they may not see a significant jump in their own originations because the servicers will capture it. But that’s not necessarily true.

“Now is the time for lenders to solidify their relationships with past customers,” Harrington said. “Our SmartCRM makes it easy for lenders to prioritize the borrowers most likely to need a new loan and reach them before anyone else does. With Pipelines from Usherpa, every loan officer on the lender’s team can market as effectively as their very best.”

Usherpa's relationship engagement approach, which combines its award-winning Pipelines automation, Done-For-You marketing content, and gold-standard support, positions loan officers and lending teams to build sustainable repeat and referral business.

Unlike legacy CRM providers, Usherpa eliminates the barriers that have historically prevented lenders from adopting robust marketing automation. There are no high upfront costs, no multiyear contracts, and no nickel-and-diming for essential features. Loan Officer Assistants and Admins are included at no additional charge, and implementations are fast--getting teams up and running quickly without a lengthy, costly onboarding process.

Recognized by HousingWire's Tech100 list for both mortgage and real estate, Usherpa continues to lead the industry in innovation, affordability, and customer engagement. To learn more about why more lenders are choosing Usherpa for marketing automation, visit https://usherpa.com

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC, the second-largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.

