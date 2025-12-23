China initiates dispute regarding Indian measures on solar cells and modules, and IT goods

China contends the Indian measures are inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures.

Further information is available in document WT/DS644/1.

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.