Global One Media Highlighted in Forbes for Driving Investor Engagement Through Strategic Content

Forbes Highlights Global One Media’s Role in Redefining Investor Content Engagement Through Innovation

What this Forbes mention highlights is that consistent, well-executed content strategy has become a meaningful part of how companies build visibility, credibility, and long-term investor engagement.” — Bastien Boulay, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency, has been cited in a recent Forbes article examining how innovation is reshaping content engagement across digital platforms.In the article, “ 5 Ways Innovation Drives Content Engagement Across Digital Platforms ,” Forbes contributor David Henkin cites a case study conducted by Global One Media that highlights how strategic, consistent storytelling can significantly impact audience engagement and investor attention.The case study referenced in the article examined a rebranding and investor communications initiative executed by Global One Media for Realbotix Corp., which resulted in a 214% increase in trading volume, alongside a 708% increase in content interactions and a 280% rise in online followers. The example was used to illustrate how innovation, when applied to storytelling and distribution, can help companies capture investor attention and build sustained visibility.For Global One Media, being cited reinforces the firm’s focus on helping public companies and growth-stage issuers communicate more effectively with investors, analysts, and broader market audiences. The firm works closely with clients across sectors such as mining, AI and robotics technology, energy, medical, and retail to translate complex corporate narratives into clear, timely, and market-relevant content.“As capital markets become more competitive and attention-driven, companies can no longer rely solely on news releases or static disclosures,” said Global One Media CEO & Co-founder Bastien Boulay. “What this Forbes mention highlights is that consistent, well-executed content strategy has become a meaningful part of how companies build visibility, credibility, and long-term investor engagement,” he added.The article also points to a broader shift in how innovation is used not only in product development, but as a storytelling asset that supports investor confidence, brand trust, and sustained engagement across digital platforms.For publicly listed companies, the article reflects a growing recognition that investor communication strategy is increasingly intertwined with market perception, liquidity, and long-term value creation.The full Forbes article is available at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhenkin/2025/12/16/5-ways-innovation-drives-content-engagement-across-digital-platforms/ About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com

