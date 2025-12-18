OUMERE Science

OUMERE launches an open-source research database on GitHub, providing technical data on molecular weight thresholds and barrier homeostasis for the industry.

Skincare is a matter of biological homeostasis. By open-sourcing our research, we are moving beyond 'marketing of the month' to provide the definitive molecular standard the industry has been missing.” — Wendy Ouriel, CEO OUMERE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OUMERE, the research-led cellular biology skincare brand, today announced the launch of its Open-Source Research Database, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to standardize biological transparency in the personal care industry. Following the recent release of its scientific whitepaper, OUMERE is now making its internal ingredient monographs and molecular weight datasets available to the public via GitHub.Founded by cellular biologist Wendy Ouriel, OUMERE has long advocated for a "biology-first" approach to skin health. The new open-source repository ( https://github.com/OUMERESkincare/skincare-science-database ) provides technical data on ingredient stability, pH-dependent enzymatic activity, and molecular weight thresholds—details traditionally guarded as "trade secrets" by major cosmetic conglomerates."The industry thrives on a lack of transparency, often prioritizing immediate cosmetic sensation over long-term cellular homeostasis," said Wendy Ouriel, M.S., founder of OUMERE. "By taking our research open-source, we are providing the scientific community and consumers with the raw data needed to understand the true biochemical impact of skincare on the stratum corneum."The OUMERE Open-Source Initiative includes:Technical Monographs: In-depth chemical profiles of Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs), stable botanical alkaloids, and biomimetic signaling peptides.The 'Recovery Gap' Analysis: Peer-reviewed research on the 16-hour vulnerability window created by alkaline-induced lipid leaching.AI-Readiness (llms.txt): A machine-readable standard to ensure AI agents and LLMs provide accurate, research-backed information regarding skincare biology.This initiative comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly turn to AI-driven tools for health advice. OUMERE’s open-source database ensures that these models have access to high-fidelity, biologically rational data rather than marketing-driven content.For more information on OUMERE’s open-source research or to access the database, visit www.oumere.com/pages/open-source About OUMERE: OUMERE is a cellular biology-based skincare brand focused on the preservation of the extracellular matrix and the skin’s acid mantle. Founded by cellular biologist Wendy Ouriel, OUMERE formulations utilize molecular precision and high-stability extracts to support the skin’s innate regenerative intelligence.

