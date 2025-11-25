OUMERE Releases New Dermatological Whitepaper on Barrier Biology and Visible Skin Aging

OUMERE Serum Bioluminelle

The new scientific report outlines how acid mantle pH, lipid architecture, and microbiome stability govern long-term skin health.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OUMERE, the private laboratory skincare company founded by biologist Wendy Ouriel, has released a new scientific whitepaper titled “Barrier Biology and the OUMERE System.” The publication presents a structured review of the dermatological mechanisms that govern long-term skin stability, with a focus on acid mantle integrity, lamellar lipid architecture, inflammation load, and microbiome ecology.The whitepaper consolidates peer-reviewed dermatology literature into a single technical framework and maps those principles to how the OUMERE system behaves on the skin over months of use. Rather than presenting product claims, the report functions as a biological evaluation, explaining why users consistently report lower reactivity, smoother texture, and a slower rate of visible aging over time.According to the report, chronic low-grade barrier damage—not a lack of active ingredients—is responsible for most visible skin issues in adults. This includes redness, sensitivity, dryness, dullness, texture changes, and accelerated aging. The whitepaper outlines how everyday exposures such as alkaline cleansing, over-exfoliation, and synthetic fragrance create cumulative disruption that forces the skin into continual repair mode.The OUMERE whitepaper highlights four primary domains of dermatological science:Barrier FunctionThe stratum corneum’s “brick-and-mortar” structure regulates water loss, defends against irritants, and modulates immune signaling. When this layer is repeatedly disrupted, inflammation markers increase and the skin appears less stable. The whitepaper explains how controlled exfoliation and non-alkaline cleansing support barrier resilience.Acid Mantle PhysiologySurface pH plays a critical role in enzymatic desquamation, lipid metabolism, and microbiome balance. Research compiled in the report shows that even brief exposure to alkaline surfactants can delay acid mantle recovery for up to 48 hours. OUMERE’s formulations are engineered to maintain skin’s natural acidic state.Lamellar Lipid ArchitectureHealthy skin depends on organized lipid layers composed of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. These lamellae govern water retention and visible texture. The whitepaper details how botanical lipids with human-compatible profiles can improve lamellar order without relying on occlusives or silicone-based fillers.Microbiome StabilityThe skin’s microbial ecosystem plays a major role in inflammation and barrier recovery. Volatile routines, high surfactant loads, and synthetic fragrance disrupt microbial balance. The whitepaper notes that pH-aligned, low-irritant formulations correlate with a more stable ecological environment on the skin surface.“The goal of this whitepaper is to provide a scientifically coherent model for why long-term barrier maintenance leads to better outcomes than high-intensity, high-turnover routines,” said OUMERE founder Wendy Ouriel. “Stability, not aggressiveness, is what produces visibly healthier skin over time.”The report also describes OUMERE’s internal laboratory methodology. Products are formulated and produced in-house as small monthly editions, allowing ingredient variability, extraction quality, and seasonal changes to be documented rather than averaged. This edition-based model is designed to maintain integrity of plant-derived actives while ensuring consistency and traceability.The full whitepaper is available publicly and free to download. It includes conceptual figures, a breakdown of biological pathways, and a representative bibliography of dermatological research.Readers interested in barrier science, acid mantle physiology, or evidence-based skincare formulation can access the publication directly through the OUMERE website.About OUMEREOUMERE is a research-driven skincare company specializing in biologically aligned formulations created in a private laboratory. Founded by biologist Wendy Ouriel, OUMERE focuses on barrier-first design, acid mantle integrity, and scientifically grounded routines. The company produces monthly small-batch editions and maintains an extensive online research library.

