Leading Turnaround Expert Presents Comprehensive Framework for Selling Distressed Businesses

Newpoint Advisors President Ken Yager Shares “16 Ways to Sell a Business” at Exclusive Industry Events

Our job is to expand their options, not limit them, and guide them toward the path that protects value, preserves jobs, and leads to the best possible outcome.” — Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors is pleased to announce that Kenneth R. Yager, CTP, Founder and President of the firm , will be a featured speaker at three upcoming private industry events, where he will share his insights on “ 16 Ways to Sell a Business .”With more than 37 years of executive leadership experience, Yager has led over 300 turnarounds across diverse industries, frequently supporting stakeholders through complex, cash-constrained, and distressed environments. A Certified Turnaround Professional, he is widely recognized for his dynamic approach to risk management, profit and loss leadership, operations improvement, team building, and strategic communication. Yager is a fierce advocate for capital preservation and job savings. He is also the innovator of Newpoint’s proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME) , the only scientific methodology that provides a structured framework to help businesses identify and address distress and failure. In addition to being a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP), Ken is also a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), Chapter 11 Trustee, Federal Receiver, State Receiver and an Assignee for Benefit of Creditors professional.About the Presentation: “16 Ways to Sell a Business”When distress strikes a lower-middle-market or small business, owners often face an overwhelming number of unfamiliar options. Yager’s presentation breaks down Newpoint’s proprietary methodology for assessing these scenarios, helping stakeholders follow the science of distress to determine the best possible outcome for their unique situation.The presentation outlines 16 distinct transaction structures, organized into four broader categories:-Fast & Low-Cost Sales: Quick exits focused on speed and cost efficiency.-Controlled Transfers: Balanced approaches offering structure, control, and moderate cost.-Court-Supervised Sales: High-certainty processes that provide clean title transfer and maximize recovery.-Complex Structured Sales: Long-term strategies designed to preserve operations and maximize value.These options range from quick asset sales to receiverships, ABCs, Chapter 11 transactions, ESOP arrangements, recapitalizations, and full M&A processes. Yager emphasizes that no two distressed situations are identical, and the right solution requires collaboration between turnaround advisors, legal experts, and investment banking professionals.“Business owners, financial institutions, and all stakeholders deserve clarity in moments of uncertainty,” Yager notes. “Our job is to expand their options, not limit them, and guide them toward the path that protects value, preserves jobs, and leads to the best possible outcome.”About Newpoint Advisors Corporation Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM. From the start, Newpoint Advisors built transparency into its methodology: fixed fees, visible scoring, and fact-based evaluations of company viability. Our structured methodology provides a tangible deliverable to assist in monitoring and predicting cash flows. We’re driven by satisfying client needs and working together to build a stronger community and economy.

