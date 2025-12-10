Louisiana's Premier Commercial Furniture Dealer Announces New Offerings With Innovative Manufacturers

Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace, with Marie Richoux Business Development Lead. Photo of waiting area of KV Workspace new office and showroom in New Orleans

From Modular Interiors to Elevated Outdoor Spaces: KV Workspace Expands Its Capabilities

As organizations rethink the way their teams work, collaborate, and gather, these new product lines allow us to deliver smarter, more inspiring environments indoors and out.” — Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KV Workspace , a leading commercial furniture dealer in Louisiana, is excited to announce the addition of three leading manufacturers to its portfolio of workplace furniture and architectural solutions. AIS CaseWorks, StruXure, and BuzziSpace all expand the firm’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, high-quality products for Louisiana businesses looking to elevate their interiors, exteriors, and acoustic environments.Adaptable Storage for a Variety of IndustriesStorage is a key concern the high-performing organizations KV Workspace serves . Providing modular casework collections designed for speed, flexibility, and durability, AIS CaseWorks helps meet client needs within healthcare, education, and corporate environments. Through their access to AIS CaseWorks, KV Workspace provides a clean, modern aesthetic with the adaptability organizations need as they grow and change.Outdoor Workspaces for Elevated PerformanceWith the addition of StruXure, KV Workspace can now support outdoor space design with cutting-edge motorized louvered pergolas. Engineered for performance and built for the elements, StruXure’s customizable pergola systems transform outdoor areas into functional, comfortable extensions of the workplace, perfect for campuses, hospitality settings, corporate patios, and collaborative outdoor environments.Acoustic Solutions for Ease of WorkKV Workspace has also expanded its acoustic offerings with BuzziSpace. Known for sound-absorbing products that blend function with playful, modern design, BuzziSpace has new products that are truly innovative. From acoustic light fixtures to space-defining planters and sculptural sound-dampening elements, BuzziSpace offers creative solutions to reduce noise, improve productivity, and enhance well-being in today’s flexible workplaces.“We’re thrilled to bring these forward-thinking manufacturers to our Louisiana clients ,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, President of KV Workspace. “As organizations rethink the way their teams work, collaborate, and gather, these new product lines allow us to deliver smarter, more inspiring environments indoors and out.”About KV WorkspaceKV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial interiors with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and certified on Louisiana State Contract, KV Workspace has been serving clients for over 20 years with customized solutions that support productivity and performance.

