Fiscal Emergency Declared for Village of Belmore in Putnam County

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber declared a fiscal emergency Thursday for the Village of Belmore in Putnam County after an analysis of the village’s finances confirmed fund deficits that exceeded what is allowed under state law.

The village will now come under the oversight of the Auditor of State’s Office to develop a plan to eliminate the fiscal emergency conditions.

The full fiscal emergency analysis is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Office declares fiscal emergency if any one of six conditions exists: 1) default on debt obligation; 2) failure to make payment of all payroll; 3) an increase in the minimum levy of village that results in the reduction in the minimum levy of another subdivision; 4) significant past due accounts payable; 5) substantial deficit balances in village funds; and 6) a sizeable deficiency when the village’s treasury balance is compared to the positive cash balances of the village’s funds.

Belmore met two of those conditions. Auditors identified deficit fund balances of $37,363 and $47,316 as of Dec. 31, 2024, and July 31, 2025, respectively. They also identified treasury deficiencies of $35,621 and $33,849 as of Dec. 31, 2024, and July 31, 2025, respectively.

With the addition of Belmore, there are now 14 communities with fiscal emergency declarations, including three cities, eight villages, and three townships. Eight of those have been in place for more than six years.

Additional information about fiscal distress declarations is available online at ohioauditor.gov/fiscal/local.html#emergency.

