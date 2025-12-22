Former Nelsonville Clerk Sentenced to Five Years of Community Control Following Guilty Pleas to Theft and Other Counts

COLUMBUS — A former Nelsonville clerk was sentenced to five years of community control after admitting to three criminal counts in the theft of city funds.

Jessica Mount also was ordered to pay $11,306 in restitution to the city and have no contact with government or nonprofit accounts, among other sentencing terms handed down in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 15.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint in April 2023 alleging the potential theft of city funds by Mount, who served as clerk for the Nelsonville Police Department and Mayor’s Court from November 2021 through December 2022.

SIU identified receipts for more than two dozen cash payments through the Nelsonville Mayor’s Court that were signed by Mount but not deposited into a city bank account.

Mount was indicted in June 2025 on a felony count of theft in office and misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation and dereliction of duty. She pleaded guilty to all three charges earlier this month.

