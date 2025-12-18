TopTick Launches TrueTerms: Offers Made Easy & Transparent

TrueTerms Listing Pulse Feature TrueTerms, Powered by TopTick Logo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueTerms, a modern real estate offer management platform , today announced its launch in Tennessee. Built as an easy, focused solution, TrueTerms provides agents and sellers with a fast, transparent way to solicit, organize, and negotiate offers, making it a powerful tool for both competitive markets and listings that need a strategic boost.A Tool for Every Market ConditionTrueTerms is designed to solve the common issue of messy, time-consuming offer workflows that rely on scattered emails, texts, and PDFs. By providing a secure link for a listing and a structured digital form for submissions, the platform simplifies the entire process.While uniquely valuable when managing multiple competing bids, TrueTerms’ lightweight nature enables a new strategy for listings that have been on the market for a while:-Encourage Submission: Buyer agents can quickly and easily submit terms through the platform, lowering the barrier to entry.-Facilitate Competition: Sellers gain real-time visibility via a side-by-side dashboard, allowing them to instantly see and counter even less-than-ideal offers. By allowing two or more initial buyers to negotiate against each other directly within the platform, agents can strategically manufacture a competitive environment that leads to a better outcome for the seller.-Drive Decisions: Counters and acceptances happen directly in the platform with instant notifications, accelerating the process and preventing communication gaps."In real estate, speed and clarity lead to success," says Austin McCown, CRO of TopTick "TrueTerms is a nimble offer management solution that fits neatly into an agent's current process; it is not a bulky transaction management system. Whether a listing has five offers in an hour or just one a month, TrueTerms provides the transparency and organization needed to transform submissions into a signed contract faster."Built for Tennessee & South Carolina. Designed to Scale.TrueTerms is officially launching in Tennessee and South Carolina, with a platform purpose-built for rapid, compliant expansion. While the initial focus is on earning trust and adoption in these core markets, TrueTerms is designed to adapt seamlessly to state-specific workflows and contract norms.By concentrating exclusively on the offer phase—and complementing broader transaction platforms like TopTick rather than competing with them—TrueTerms delivers a simple, localized solution today while laying the groundwork for expansion into additional Southeastern states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida in 2026.About TrueTermsTrueTerms is an easy platform for agents to simplify, organize, and negotiate real estate offers, driving competition on any listing. By providing a structured, secure, and clear process for submitting, comparing, and negotiating offers, TrueTerms helps agents drive activity on any listing and deliver a modern client experience. TrueTerms is launching first in Tennessee with plans to expand into the Carolinas.If you are a Real Estate Professional looking to elevate your Offer Management Process, click here to book a meeting with our team.

