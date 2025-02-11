Innovative Offer Management Platform, TopTick, Officially Debuts

TopTick App, Innovative Offer Management Platform

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With transparency and instant analysis, TopTick provides an optimized offer experience to agents and clients on both sides of the transaction. TopTick, an offer management platform designed to streamline the purchase process for real estate agents and their clients, has launched today in Tennessee.Founded by Hunt Jackson and Jonathan Ash, TopTick defines a seller’s goals and analyzes incoming offers against these goals—providing data, analysis, and transparency to the offer stage of a real estate transaction.“TopTick is designed to help agents, and their clients make faster and smarter decisions when it comes to making or accepting an offer,” said Hunt Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of TopTick. “The platform benefits all parties involved in the real estate transaction, from the buyer’s agent and sellers’ agent to the buyers and sellers themselves.”About TopTickTopTick provides user-friendly offer generation, analysis, management and optimization. Once an offer has been submitted, the platform instantly analyzes it against the seller’s goals for price, timing, contingencies, and other factors. Real-time notifications encourage collaboration and conversation between the seller and their agent. In multiple-offer situations, buyers using TopTick may have the opportunity to view their current ranking and quickly make improvements."In the traditional offer process, there are countless inefficiencies that directly impact the client experience,” said Jackson. “Moments of uncertainty, missed communications, and overlooked details create frustration on both sides of the table. By contrast, TopTick’s framework and easy-glance view provide connectivity, confidence, and trust back to the offer management process. Sellers get clarity and buyers get assurance. With TopTick, everyone knows where they stand."After successful beta-testing with over 10 firms across the state of Tennessee, TopTick is now expanding into additional Tennessee markets in Q1 of 2025. The platform has already received interest and commitments from two top-performing firms in the Eastern Tennessee Association of Realtors.Amanda Bell, a long-time real estate professional, remarked, “The TopTick Platform is so easy to use. My clients love getting offers automatically broken down instantly. TopTick is a game-changer.'"Agents and brokers are invited to request a free, no-pressure demo here. Alongside Jackson is Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Ash, who joined the firm in 2022 and has been instrumental in fine-tuning the platform for its user base. "TopTick has spent years diligently working side-by-side with agents to develop a best-in-class software solution," said Ash. "Today, we offer a fully integrated solution that enhances the agent-to-client relationship, delivers technological advancements unseen in offer management, and ultimately optimizes the home buying and selling journey.”Rounding out the executive leadership team at TopTick is Chief Revenue Officer Austin McCown, a veteran real estate executive who will focus on the platform's growth and partnership strategy, targeting best-in-class firms with high agent production."I was immediately drawn to the platform because of its focus on elevating real estate agents into trusted advisors, and in keeping them at the center of every transaction,” McCown said. “As most of my career was focused on working with real estate professionals, joining a team that operates in the same belief system was a no-brainer.”Real estate professionals are encouraged to explore TopTick and experience how easy managing offers can be. For general inquiries, please contact Team@toptick.com or call 615-640-1527.###TopTick is a Nashville-based offer management platform that emphasizes transparency and efficiency in the real estate industry. With a successful beta test round in early 2024, TopTick is now expanding to firms across the Tennessee Realtors Association, with the aim to revolutionize the offer process for licensed real estate professionals, buyers, and sellers. For more information, visit www.toptick.com

