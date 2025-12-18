PULPO WMS Launches 'Ship Only When Approved' Workflow for Shopify Payment-Pending Orders

Shopify Payment Pending Order Tag

Warehouse teams are measured on speed, so if a risky order enters the fulfillment queue, the system is doing the warehouse a disservice.” — Thomas Kircheis, CEO of PULPO WMS

DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PULPO WMS announced a new “tag-based gate” for Shopify sales order imports, designed to help brands prevent Shopify payment-pending orders from automatically entering warehouse fulfillment before they’re approved.

Payment uncertainty is a growing operational and financial risk. Shopify notes an average retailer chargeback rate of 0.52% and cites Cybersource data indicating over one-third of businesses experience chargeback fraud. Meanwhile, Shopify’s enterprise guidance highlights that fraud-related chargebacks account for ~45% of merchants’ dispute volume, with a large share tied to first-party misuse (“friendly fraud”). Industry reporting also shows merchants often fight an uphill battle after disputes begin: Cybersource reports global dispute win rates below 20%.

At the same time, warehouses are built for speed and scale, meaning the safest prevention is to stop risky orders from ever becoming pickable.

The Operational Gap: Payment Status Doesn’t Always Equal Ship/No-ship

In Shopify, an order may be:

● Paid → typically safe to fulfill immediately

● Payment pending (COD, invoice, bank transfer, pay-later) → sometimes you want to ship, sometimes you don’t

● Unknown/untrusted payment-pending → you want to block fulfillment until payment is confirmed

Depending on how an integration is configured, payment-pending orders can still appear in warehouse systems, creating situations where orders are fulfilled before payment is confirmed, which can be expensive and hard to win back through disputes.



How PULPO’s Tag-Based Gate Works

With the new feature, merchants configure Shopify order import so only orders containing required Shopify tags are allowed into PULPO WMS.

Rule:

● Import only if the order has both required tags

● If it’s missing even one tag, it won’t import, so it can’t be picked/packed/shipped by accident

● Extra tags are also fine; PULPO checks only the minimum required set

Why This Matters Now

Payments and dispute dynamics are trending in the wrong direction for merchants. For example, Sift reports worldwide chargeback losses projected at $33.79B in 2025 and increasing further toward 2028, while first-party/third-party fraud comprises a large share of dispute volume. In Europe, the ECB reported €4.2B in payment fraud in 2024 within the EEA, underscoring how fraud pressure continues to rise even with stronger authentication measures.

PULPO’s approach is simple: move the “approval decision” upstream, before the warehouse ever sees the order.

This feature gives operations a clean, enforceable rule: if it isn’t approved in Shopify, it doesn’t exist in the warehouse. The Tag-Based Gate for Shopify sales order imports is available now for PULPO WMS customers using the Shopify WMS integration.

