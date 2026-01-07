South Australians urged to prepare for hot weather

Release date: 06/01/26

South Australians are being urged to prepare for significant hot weather that is forecast for much of the state.

SA Country Fire Service (CFS) and State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers will be on high alert as extreme fire weather and heatwave conditions are expected across large parts of the state from Wednesday.

The forecast heat, combined with low relative humidity and north to north-westerly winds of around 25-40 km/h will elevate the fire danger in a number of districts.

CFS has declared Extreme Fire Danger Ratings and Total Fire Bans in 12 of the state’s 15 fire ban districts.

Extreme Fire Danger Ratings have been issued for the following districts on Wednesday 7 January:

Eastern Eyre

Flinders

Kangaroo Island

Lower Eyre Peninsula

Lower South East

Mid North

Mount Lofty Ranges

Murraylands

Riverland

Upper South East

West Coast

Yorke Peninsula

Given the predicted extreme conditions, South Australians are urged to consider delaying high-risk activities including harvesting, burn offs, campfires, and the use of power tools.

Severe heatwave conditions are forecast throughout the state in what will be one of the most widespread severe heatwaves across the state in the last five years.

A heatwave is declared when there are three or more days above the usual daily maximum and overnight minimum temperatures in a local area.

There is an increased danger to people’s health if the hot weather continues for multiple days and the body doesn’t get a chance to cool down at night. If people are feeling unwell due to the heat, they should contact their local doctor or if it is an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).

Stay alert and informed to the conditions by downloading the AlertSA app and visiting www.cfs.sa.gov.au and www.ses.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

This week’s extreme heat is expected to test our emergency services, so it’s imperative we remain bushfire ready.

It is also important for people to keep out of the heat, particularly if you are an older person, living with a disability, or have ongoing health conditions.

I also remind South Australians that by downloading the Alert SA app, you can keep yourself, family and friends informed in the event of an emergency.

Attributable to Brenton Hastie SA CFS Deputy State Controller Fire and Hazmat

Now is the time for all South Australians living, working, or travelling in bushfire risk areas to enact their Bushfire Survival Plans.

Our volunteers stand prepared and ready to respond but we need the community to do their part to prepare, stay informed, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

In these conditions, the threat of bushfires is present across the state and we ask the community not to be complacent and to take that threat seriously.

Attributable to Ben Birbeck, SES Chief of Staff

Heat related issues cause more loss of life in Australia than any other natural hazard and those most at risk are the elderly and the very young.

The impacts of heat are predictable and largely preventable. The SES encourages people to avoid going outside in the hottest part of the day where possible, drink lots of water, keep cool using a fan or air-conditioning and check on family members, friends, and pets.

Registering with the Red Cross TeleRedi Service is also a good idea for people that live alone or know someone with an illness or disability that may be vulnerable during heatwaves.

The SES website has lots of tips on how to prepare for heatwaves and this information is available in 19 different languages. The address is www.ses.sa.gov.au