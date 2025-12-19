Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Surpass $10 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Chiropractors market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $59 billion by 2029, with Chronic Lower Back Pain to represent around 17% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Chronic Lower Back Pain market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the chronic lower back pain market in 2029, valued at $3,840 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,133 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing access to healthcare in emerging markets and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Chronic Lower Back Pain Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the chronic lower back pain market in 2029, valued at $3,428 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,802 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the strategic collaboration and partnerships and increasing investments.

Request a free sample of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9946&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market in 2029?

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by type of pain into diskogenic pain, lumbar spinal stenosis, sacroiliac pain, facet-joint pain, radicular pain, muscular pain and other types of pain. The diskogenic pain market will be the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by type of pain, accounting for 32% or $3,191 million of the total in 2029. The diskogenic pain market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of degenerative disk disorders, advancements in diagnostic imaging for identifying disk degeneration, growing awareness about non-surgical treatment options, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical interventions and increasing availability of pain management therapies.

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by diagnosis into clinical history, physical examination, imaging guidelines and assessment of pain. The clinical history market will be the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 31% or $3,081 of the total in 2029. The clinical history will be supported by the growing emphasis on comprehensive patient history for accurate diagnosis, increasing training of healthcare providers in clinical evaluation, rising use of standardized diagnostic protocols, advancements in patient-recording software and growing awareness about the importance of patient-centric care.

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by end-user, accounting for 42% or $4,237 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the growing adoption of advanced pain management equipment, increasing availability of multidisciplinary pain management teams, rising demand for inpatient pain management solutions, advancements in surgical interventions for chronic pain and the growing prevalence of hospital-based pain management programs.

What is the expected CAGR for the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the chronic lower back pain market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Chronic Lower Back Pain Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the chronic lower back pain market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical care pathways, workplace ergonomics, rehabilitation services, and health-economic decision-making worldwide.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure - The increasing healthcare expenditure will become a key driver of growth in the chronic lower back pain market by 2029. As governments and private sectors allocate more resources towards healthcare, there is a greater capacity for investment in advanced diagnostics, treatments and patient care for chronic conditions, including lower back pain. This increase in spending facilitates better access to healthcare services, enabling early diagnosis and more effective management of chronic lower back pain. As a result, the increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Aging Population – The rising aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As people age, they are more likely to experience degenerative changes in their spine, such as osteoarthritis, disc degeneration and reduced bone density, all of which contribute to chronic lower back pain. As a result, the rising aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases - The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Diseases such as obesity, diabetes, arthritis and osteoporosis can contribute to or worsen lower back pain through mechanisms like increased mechanical stress on the spine, systemic inflammation and reduced bone density. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Healthcare Access In Emerging Markets - The increasing healthcare access in emerging markets will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. As healthcare infrastructure expands and becomes more accessible in these regions, more individuals with chronic lower back pain can seek diagnosis and treatment. Enhanced access to healthcare means that people are more likely to receive early intervention, which is crucial in managing and mitigating the progression of chronic conditions. As a result, the increasing healthcare access is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Chronic Lower Back Pain Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-lower-back-pain-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Chronic Lower Back Pain Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the diskogenic chronic lower back pain market, the chronic low back pain imaging market, and the chronic lower back pain hospital services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic spinal conditions, rising demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, and growing investments in specialized pain management and rehabilitation services. This surge reflects the expanding focus on early diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment options, and integrated care models aimed at improving patient outcomes, fuelling transformative growth within the broader chronic lower back pain treatment and management industry.

The chronic low back pain imaging market is projected to grow by $870 million, the chronic lower back pain hospital services market by $788 million, the diskogenic chronic lower back pain market by $676 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.