Winxvideo AI v4.6 Launches with Batch Compression Overhaul and Expanded MKV Output for AI Enhancements

Digiarty announces Winxvideo AI v4.6, highlighting a redesigned Compressor, new MKV output in AI engine, and optimized audio selection for downloading.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a market leader with 19 years of multimedia processing expertise, today announced the pivotal release of Winxvideo AI v4.6. The pre-holiday update introduces a completely redesigned Compressor module, expands the AI engine’s export options with subtitle-preserving MKV output, and optimizes the Downloader’s audio track selection logic. These advancements are strategically timed to address the surge in high-volume video and image processing demands as users capture and prepare the holiday memories for sharing and archival.

Winxvideo AI v4.6 is available worldwide now. To know more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/?ttref=2512-wbd-wxvup-bl-enpr

As the festive lights of Christmas begin to sparkle, bringing with them a flurry of holiday photo sessions and video recording, users are capturing countless memories—from snow-covered landscapes to family gatherings—and require reliable, easy-to-use solutions to polish, compress, and share their media without compromising quality. Winxvideo AI v4.6 is designed to support these real-world usage scenarios, enabling users to efficiently produce polished results for 4K playback, cloud sharing, and mobile viewing during travel. The update emphasizes a balanced approach to performance and output quality, making it well suited for handling large-scale holiday media projects. Below are the key enhancements in Winxvideo AI v4.6:

1. Redesigned Compressor Module for High-Efficiency Batch Processing

The latest release introduces a ground-up redesign of the Compressor, moving the tool from the Toolbox in Converter module to the main interface and rebuilding it for streamline batch workflows. This overhauled module allows for efficient, large-scale file size reduction, ideal for optimizing 4K/8K, HDR, and high-frame-rate holiday recordings for sharing or cloud backup.

The re-architectured video compressor is purpose-built for batch operations: users can compress dozens of files and apply a simple percentage slider to shrink multiple videos at once. Substantial file size reductions—up to 90% for highly compressible material—are achievable while retaining a high degree of visual fidelity.

In addition to targeting file size, users now have granular control over the resolution (from 240p to 4K), video/audio codecs (including AV1, HEVC, H.264, AAC), and output format such as MKV, MP4, and more. These enhancements ensures optimal balance between file size, compatibility, and quality based on project needs, whether for cloud storage or immediate sharing across devices.

2. Enhanced AI Module with MKV Output, Preserving All Subtitle Tracks

In response to requests from content creators and home-archive users, the AI enhancement module—which includes AI video upscaling, stabilization, frame interpolation, vocal removal, and noise suppression—now supports MKV as an output format.

Specifically, the new MKV output mode retains all subtitle tracks from the source video, a key requirement for users working with multilingual content, restoring legacy DVDs, or archiving family recordings during the holiday season. This enhancement improves archival accuracy and playback compatibility with modern media players.

3. Optimized Audio Track Selection for High-Quality Downloads

The built-in Downloader module has been optimized to guarantee the best possible audio experience when grabbing online content. Specifically, Winxvideo AI has fine-tuned its logic for fetching audio streams from platforms like YouTube. The optimized audio selection method ensures it download the highest-quality audio tracks available, therefore, guaranteeing pristine audio fidelity for holiday highlight reels, year-end compilations, or video archives.

To celebrate the launch of v4.6 and encourage users to leverage its new capabilities for their end-of-year media tasks, Digiarty is running a special Christmas Promotion. For a reduced price of $39.95 (regularly $89.95), users can obtain a lifetime license of Winxvideo AI, along with 3 bonus gifts for a limited time. This comprehensive offer includes:

• Winxvideo AI – AI powered video/image/audio enhancement, conversion, compression, recording, and editing.

• WinX MediaTrans – Backup and transfer data between iPhone iPad and computer.

• Aiarty Image Matting – AI-powered background removal and blending.

• AOMEI Backupper - #1 easy windows backup and clone tool.

This suite is intended to fully support users in their end-of-year media tasks, from modernizing old recordings and compressing large video collections to preparing photos and videos for seamless sharing. The discounted purchase of Winxvideo AI includes crucial consumer confidence benefits: lifetime free upgrades, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and 24/7 technical support.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.



