Factory Automation Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Factory Automation market is dominated by a mix of global industrial technology leaders and specialized automation solution providers. Companies are focusing on integrating robotics, AI, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) systems to enhance production efficiency, optimize real-time decision-making, and ensure seamless connectivity across manufacturing operations. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological partnerships, and strategic expansion within this rapidly advancing market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Factory Automation Market?

According to our research, Keyence Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Automation and Precision Measurement division of the company partially involved in the comprehensive range of products and services for factory automation, including sensors, machine vision systems, laser markers and measuring instruments. These products are designed to enhance productivity, quality control and safety in manufacturing environments by automating processes and providing precise measurement and inspection capabilities.

How Concentrated Is the Factory Automation Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2023. This significant fragmentation reflects the industry's high entry barriers driven by complex technical requirements for integration, stringent safety and performance standards, and manufacturer demand for reliable, efficient, and scalable production solutions. Leading vendors such as Keyence, Mitsubishi Electric, and Fanuc dominate through specialized, high-performance components and robotics and established trust in precision manufacturing, while a large number of smaller firms serve niche applications and specific regional needs. As the adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing accelerates, industry consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Keyence Corporation (3%)

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (2%)

o Fanuc Corporation (2%)

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH) (1%)

o Yokogawa Electric Corporation (1%)

o Siemens AG (1%)

o Omron Corporation (1%)

o ABB Ltd. (1%)

o General Electric Company (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: AAE Group, Accenture plc, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Solara Automation, Inc, Clearpath Robotics, Inc, Eclipse Automation, Inc, Honeywell Process Solutions, General Electric (GE), Ford Motor Company, Tesla, Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, OMRON Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Alliance Automation Pty Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Emerson Electric Co are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Renishaw plc, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Automated Industrial Robotics Inc, Sewtec Automation Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, and Bosch Rexroth AG are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, and KUKA AG are leading companies in this region.

South America: TE Connectivity Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Honeywell Process Solutions, Sense Eletrônica Ltda, General Electric (GE), ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Industrias Metalúrgicas Pescarmona S.A. (IMPSA), Celsia S.A, Cemex Colombia S.A, Metso Outotec Corporation, Graña y Montero S.A.A, Alicorp S.A.A, and Industrias Alese S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• IoT For Enhanced Operational Efficiency is enabling seamless communication between machines.

• Example: SK Energy PTC Korea (Feb 2024) assigns to build and operate a smart plant.

• These innovations combine digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) with previously built smart plants, aiming for not only Korean energy and chemistry industries but also global market.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative automation solutions to strengthen market presence

• Enhancing strategic collaborations and mergers to expand technological capabilities

• Focusing on smart manufacturing and industrial IoT integration for operational efficiency

• Leveraging AI-driven analytics and robotics to optimize production and reduce downtime

