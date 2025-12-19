Dengue Vaccine Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Dengue Vaccine Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Dengue Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dengue Vaccine Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Vaccines market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $205 billion by 2029, with Dengue Vaccine to represent around 0.5% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,355 billion by 2029, the Dengue Vaccine market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Dengue Vaccine Market in 2029

South America will be the largest region in the dengue vaccine market in 2029, valued at $397 million. The market is expected to grow from $166 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements and public awareness campaigns.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Dengue Vaccine Market In 2029?

Brazil will be the largest country in the dengue vaccine market in 2029, valued at $220 million. The market is expected to grow from $96 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the significant population growth, increasing investments and strong economic growth.

What will be Largest Segment in the Dengue Vaccine Market in 2029?

The dengue vaccine market is segmented by type into live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, subunit vaccine and nucleic acid-based vaccine. The live attenuated vaccine market will be the largest segment of the dengue vaccine market segmented by type, accounting for 96% or $955 million of the total in 2029. The live attenuated vaccine market will be supported by advancements in vaccine technology, such as improved strain attenuation methods, government initiatives and funding for dengue eradication programs, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, the availability of vaccination programs, collaborations between public and private sectors and rising incidence of dengue cases globally.

The dengue vaccine market is segmented by route of administration into oral, parenteral and other treatment. The parenteral market will be the largest segment of the dengue vaccine market segmented by route of administration accounting for 95% or $946 million of the total in 2029. The parenteral market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of dengue in tropical and subtropical regions, established infrastructure for injectable vaccine distribution in healthcare settings, advancements in vaccine formulation, growing government and private sector support for vaccination campaigns.

The dengue vaccine market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics, government institutes, non-governmental organizations and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the dengue vaccine market segmented by end user, accounting for 62% or 618 million of the totals in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the growing burden of dengue cases in tropical and subtropical regions, government health initiatives and vaccination programs, the rising awareness and urgency surrounding dengue, the availability of advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options in hospitals and the increasing number of private hospitals and healthcare facilities encourages comprehensive care for dengue patients.

What is the expected CAGR for the Dengue Vaccine Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the dengue vaccine market leading up to 2029 is 19%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Dengue Vaccine Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global dengue vaccine market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape public health initiatives, disease prevention strategies, and immunization programs worldwide.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure- The increasing healthcare expenditure will become a key driver of growth in the dengue vaccine market by 2029. Increased healthcare budgets in dengue-endemic regions drive vaccine development, distribution, and public health initiatives. Greater funding enhances public awareness, accelerates R&D and improves healthcare infrastructure, making vaccines more accessible. This boosts market growth, supports immunization programs and ensures broader vaccine availability, benefiting at-risk populations. As a result, the increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Markets- The strong economic growth in emerging markets will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the dengue vaccine market by 2029. As emerging markets experience economic growth, both individuals and governments gain increased purchasing power, enhancing access to healthcare services such as vaccines. This enables national healthcare programs to allocate budgets for vaccines, effectively lowering financial barriers for the population. Governments and health authorities are increasingly prioritizing dengue vaccination initiatives to mitigate the economic impact of outbreaks. Consequently, the strong economic growth in emerging markets is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives- The favorable government initiatives within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the dengue vaccine market by 2029. Governments implement the public health initiatives that offer vaccines at low or no cost to high-risk groups, such as children and residents of endemic areas. This approach stimulates demand and creates a reliable market for vaccines. In addition, partnerships with global health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) can facilitate vaccine development and distribution. These collaborations ensure that vaccines reach regions with high dengue incidence, helping to curb the disease's spread. Therefore, the favorable government initiatives is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Population - The increasing population will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the dengue vaccine market by 2029. The growing population is contributing to more individuals residing in regions susceptible to dengue, thereby increasing the demand for preventive measures. As dengue cases rise, there is a surge in the need for vaccines to safeguard against the disease. As the need for disease protection, such as against dengue, grows, governments and healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing mass vaccination efforts. This focus is expected to drive a significant rise in demand for dengue vaccines. Consequently, the increasing population is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Dengue Vaccine Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the live attenuated dengue vaccine market, the parenteral dengue vaccine market, and the dengue vaccine for hospital services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing prevalence of dengue infections, growing awareness of preventive vaccination, and expanding immunization programs in endemic regions. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced dengue vaccines, enabling improved patient outcomes, reduced disease burden, and enhanced public health resilience, fueling transformative growth within the broader dengue vaccine industry.

The live attenuated dengue vaccine market is projected to grow by $547 million, the parenteral dengue vaccine market by $538 million, and the dengue vaccine for hospital services market by $353 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

