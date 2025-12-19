Retail Global Market Report 2025_Segments Retail Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2025_Drivers Retail Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2025_Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Digital Transformation Market to Surpass $666 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Digital Transformation market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,315 billion by 2029, with retail digital transformation to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the retail digital transformation market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Retail Digital Transformation Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the retail digital transformation market in 2029, valued at $226,902 million. The market is expected to grow from $78,961 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions and increasing e-commerce growth.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Retail Digital Transformation Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the retail digital transformation market in 2029, valued at $180,469 million. The market is expected to grow from $91,619 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions and the growing adoption of 5G connectivity.

What will be Largest Segment in the Retail Digital Transformation Market in 2029?

The retail digital transformation market is segmented by accessibility into mobile application and website. The mobile application market will be the largest segment of the retail digital transformation market segmented by accessibility, accounting for 64% or $428,942 million of the total in 2029. The mobile application market will be supported by the increasing penetration of smartphones enabling seamless shopping experiences, the growing adoption of mobile payment solutions enhancing transaction efficiency, AI-powered personalized recommendations improving customer engagement, real-time inventory tracking optimizing stock management, integration of augmented reality (AR) enhancing virtual try-ons, voice commerce simplifying purchases and location-based services driving targeted promotions.

The retail digital transformation market is segmented by technology into cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR). The cloud computing market will be the largest segment of the retail digital transformation market segmented by technology, accounting for 30% or $200,586 million of the total in 2029. The cloud computing market will be supported by scalable infrastructure enabling seamless expansion, cost-effective data storage reducing IT expenses, real-time analytics improving decision-making, enhanced data security ensuring compliance with regulations, increased adoption of SaaS-based retail solutions streamlining operations, improved disaster recovery capabilities minimizing downtime and integration with AI and machine learning optimizing retail strategies.

The retail digital transformation market is segmented by product into consumer electronics, media and entertainment, apparel, food and beverage, furniture and home decor, beauty and personal care and other products. The consumer electronics market will be the largest segment of the retail digital transformation market segmented by product, accounting for 24% or $159,212 million of the total in 2029. The consumer electronics market will be supported artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR) to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. For instance, AI-powered recommendation systems and AR-enabled product visualizations allow consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Retail Digital Transformation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the retail digital transformation market leading up to 2029 is 18%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Retail Digital Transformation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global retail digital transformation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape retail quality assurance, customer experience and manufacturing supply chain processes worldwide.

Expansion Of The Retail Sector - The expansion of the retail sector will become a key driver of growth in the retail digital transformation market by 2029. As retailers face evolving consumer expectations, growing e-commerce penetration, and increasing demand for personalized shopping experiences, they are investing in digital tools to modernize their operations. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, and omnichannel platforms are being integrated to optimize inventory management, improve supply chain visibility, and deliver seamless customer journeys across online and offline touchpoint. As a result, the expansion of the retail sector is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of 5G Connectivity - The growing adoption of 5g connectivity will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the retail digital transformation market by 2029. By enabling faster, more reliable, and lower-latency communication across retail operations. As retailers increasingly leverage technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, augmented reality (AR) applications, and advanced data analytics, 5G networks provide the necessary infrastructure to support these innovations at scale. Enhanced connectivity facilitates real-time inventory tracking, improved in-store customer experiences through interactive displays and smart shelves, and more responsive mobile and e-commerce platforms. Consequently, the growing adoption of 5G connectivity capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Expectations For Fast And Flexible Delivery - The rising expectations for fast and flexible delivery will serve as a key growth catalyst for the retail digital transformation market by 2029. Consumers increasingly expect same-day or next-day delivery options, real-time order tracking, and flexible fulfilment services such as curb side pickup and ship-from-store. To address these demands, retailers are adopting advanced digital tools including AI-driven logistics platforms, automated warehouses, and integrated supply chain management systems. These technologies enable real-time visibility, optimize delivery routes, and improve inventory accuracy across multiple channels. Therefore, this rising expectations for fast and flexible delivery across digital manufacturing operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expanding E-Commerce Industry - The expanding e-commerce industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the retail digital transformation market by 2029. The surge in online shopping is compelling businesses to invest in advanced digital platforms, omnichannel strategies, and personalized marketing tools to improve customer engagement and streamline transactions. Digital transformation enables retailers to integrate e-commerce with brick-and-mortar operations, optimize online storefronts, and enhance customer experiences through AI-powered recommendations, seamless checkout processes, and responsive customer service. Consequently, the expanding e-commerce industry strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Retail Digital Transformation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the retail mobile digital transformation market, the retail cloud digital transformation market, and the retail digital transformation for consumer electronics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $463 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid modernization of retail channels, increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies, and the rising shift toward mobile-first consumer engagement. This momentum is further fueled by advances in personalization, real-time analytics, omnichannel commerce solutions, and automation tools that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. As retailers increasingly invest in AI-driven platforms, digital payment ecosystems, and connected store infrastructures, these markets are expected to scale significantly, reshaping the competitive landscape and accelerating digital transformation across the global retail sector.

The retail mobile digital transformation market is projected to grow by $260,780 million, the retail cloud digital transformation market by $111,436 million, and the retail digital transformation for consumer electronics market by $91,001 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

