space situational awareness market size space situational awareness market space situational awareness market growth

The Business Research Company's Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Situational Awareness Market to Surpass $2 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $39 billion by 2029, with Space Situational Awareness market to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Space Situational Awareness market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Space Situational Awareness Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the space situational awareness market in 2029, valued at $826 million. The market is expected to grow from $628 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to technological advancements, satellite constellations, a rise in geopolitical tensions and investments in space exploration and satellite launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Space Situational Awareness Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the space situational awareness market growth in 2029, valued at $697 million. The market is expected to grow from $540 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the government policies and initiatives, educational efforts on sustainable space operations and space traffic management and growth in space tourism.

Request a free sample of the Space Situational Awareness Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7731&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Space Situational Awareness Market in 2029?

The space situational awareness market is segmented by solution into service, payload systems, and software. The service market will be the largest segment of the space situational awareness market segmented by solution, accounting for 39% or $778 million of the total in 2029. The service market is supported by the increasing deployment of satellites for communication, navigation, and earth observation, rising concerns over space debris and collision risks, advancements in data analytics and AI technologies, growth in commercial space exploration and private space missions and international collaborations, regulatory frameworks promoting safe space operations and governments and defence organizations emphasizing space security.

The space situational awareness market is segmented by capability into detect, track, and identify (D/T/Id), threat warning and assessment and characterization. The detect, track, and identify (D/T/Id) market will be the largest segment of the space situational awareness market segmented by capability, accounting for 54% or $1,075 million of the total in 2029. The detect, track, and identify (D/T/Id) market is supported by the rising number of satellites launches and space traffic, increasing concerns over space debris, national security imperatives, advancements in radar, optical and infrared technologies, which improves the efficiency of identifying space objects and their trajectories, the integration of AI and predictive analytics and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

The space situational awareness market is segmented by object into mission-related debris, rocket bodies, fragmentation debris, functional spacecraft, non-functional spacecraft, and other objects. The fragmentation debris, market will be the largest segment of the space situational awareness market segmented by object, accounting for 33% or $651 million of the total in 2029. The fragmentation debris, market is supported by an increase in satellite collisions and the breakup of larger space objects, the rising risk of collisions in crowded orbits, particularly in low earth orbit (LEO), regulatory pressures, and international efforts to manage space debris, technological advancements in radar, optical and infrared and growing concerns over the long-term sustainability of space activities.

The space situational awareness market is segmented by orbital range into near-earth and deep space. The near-earth, market will be the largest segment of the space situational awareness market segmented by orbital range, accounting for 89% or $1,786 million of the total in 2029. The near-earth, market is supported by an increasing satellite launch, particularly for communication, navigation, and earth observation, growing concern over space debris in low earth orbit (LEO), advancements in radar, optical and infrared tracking systems, the rise in commercial space activities and space exploration and international collaboration and regulatory efforts to ensure space sustainability and safety.

The space situational awareness market is segmented by end - use into commercial and government and military. The government and military, market will be the largest segment of the space situational awareness market segmented by end-use, accounting for 61% or $1,211 million of the total in 2029. The government and military, market is supported by increasing national security concerns, the threat of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, governments investments in advanced space surveillance technologies to safeguard vital space infrastructure and maintain operational readiness, the growing reliance on space for intelligence, navigation and global communication and regulatory frameworks, international agreements aimed at ensuring space sustainability and a rise in geopolitical tensions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Space Situational Awareness Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the space situational awareness leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Space Situational Awareness Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the space situational awareness (SSA) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape global space operations, satellite management, and defence readiness worldwide.

Rising Frequency Of Satellite Launches And Space Missions- The rising frequency of satellite launches and space missions will become a key driver of growth in the space situational awareness market by 2029. The proliferation of satellites also exacerbates the generation of space debris, which poses risks to active satellites and broader space operations. SSA systems are vital for tracking and forecasting space debris, enabling collision avoidance, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities. As a result, rising frequency of satellite launches and space missions is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growth In Space Tourism- The growth in space tourism will become a key driver of growth in the space situational awareness market by 2029. Space tourism missions and commercial activities, such as satellite launches, introduce the need for robust safety protocols. Accurate tracking of space objects, including satellites, debris and mission vehicles, is essential to ensure the safety of tourists, astronauts, and other participants. Space Situational Awareness (SSA) systems play a critical role in collision avoidance, by providing early warnings, enabling risk management, and reducing potential hazards. The growing reliance on these systems drives increased demand for advanced SSA capabilities, such as space-based sensors, ground-based tracking networks, and AI (artificial intelligence)-powered analytics. As a result, growth in space tourism is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Government Policies And Initiatives- The government policies and initiatives will serve as a key growth catalyst for space situational awareness market by 2029. SSA is essential to national security, particularly in defense-related space activities. Governments are allocating resources to develop SSA capabilities to track space objects, identify potential threats and safeguard critical space assets. Defense agencies depend on SSA systems to improve situational awareness for missile warning, prevent communication disruptions, and ensure secure satellite operations. Therefore, this government policies and initiatives is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increased Spending On Space Monitoring By Defense Sectors- The increased spending on space monitoring by defense sectors will serve as a key growth catalyst for space situational awareness market by 2029. Defense sectors are increasing investment in space situational awareness (SSA) capabilities to strengthen the protection of space-based assets from potential adversarial threats. Challenges such as anti-satellite weapons, jamming and cyberattacks necessitate the development of advanced SSA systems capable of monitoring, detecting, and mitigating risks. The rise in funding for SSA technologies, including radar systems, ground-based telescopes and data analysis platforms, is driving growth in this critical area. Therefore, this increased spending on space monitoring by defense sectors is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Space Situational Awareness report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-situational-awareness-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Space Situational Awareness Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the space situational awareness support services market, the near-earth space awareness and monitoring (NESAM) market, the government and military space situational awareness market, the space situational awareness for detection, tracking market and the space situational awareness for orbital debris management market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rapid proliferation of satellites and space assets, escalating concerns over orbital debris and collision risks, and heightened demands for national security in the space domain. This surge reflects the accelerating need for technologies and services that enable reliable space traffic management, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure the long-term sustainability of space operations, fueling transformative growth within the broader space situational awareness industry.

The near-earth space awareness and monitoring (NESAM) market is projected to grow by $444 million, the government and military space situational awareness market by $291 million, the space situational awareness for detection, tracking market by $271 million, the space situational awareness support services market by $200 million, and the space situational awareness for orbital debris management market by $188 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.