The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cycling Tourism Market to Reach USD $190.03 Billion by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $190.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cycling tourism sector has been expanding rapidly as more travelers seek active and sustainable ways to explore new destinations. This growing interest, fueled by health consciousness and environmental awareness, is shaping the future of travel. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends that are influencing the cycling tourism market.

Market Size and Growth Prospects of the Cycling Tourism Market

The cycling tourism market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its size expected to rise from $125.53 billion in 2025 to $136.58 billion in 2026. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by the rise in adventure and eco-tourism activities, greater health and fitness awareness, enhancements in cycling infrastructure within popular tourist areas, growing engagement in outdoor recreational travel, and the availability of organized cycling tour operators.

Download a free sample of the cycling tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20737&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to maintain strong momentum, reaching $190.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising preference for sustainable tourism choices, boosted investments in cycling infrastructure, increased adoption of e-bikes among tourists, the growth of digital booking platforms targeting niche tourism markets, and amplified government initiatives supporting low-carbon travel. Some key trends expected to define this period are the growing popularity of e-bike tourism, demand for self-guided cycling tours, expansion of cycling-friendly amenities, integration of digital route planning tools, and a heightened emphasis on environmentally responsible travel experiences.

Understanding What Cycling Tourism Entails

Cycling tourism involves traveling where bicycles serve as the primary mode of transport, allowing travelers to discover destinations through recreational or leisure cycling. This form of tourism offers a range of experiences, from extensive bike tours covering long distances to shorter trips within urban or rural environments. It often intersects with eco-tourism, outdoor adventure activities, and cultural exploration, promoting sustainable travel while providing unique ways to experience landscapes, attractions, and local communities.

View the full cycling tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cycling-tourism-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Cycling Tourism Market

One major factor boosting the cycling tourism market is the growing demand for eco-friendly travel. Eco-friendly travel focuses on tourism practices that reduce environmental harm and encourage sustainable behavior by lowering carbon footprints, conserving natural resources, and supporting ecosystems. This trend is gaining momentum as travelers become more environmentally conscious and seek ways to lessen their impact while traveling. Cycling tourism aligns well with these values by offering a low-emission, sustainable mode of travel that minimizes environmental damage. For example, in January 2023, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a UK-based industry forum, reported that 69% of travelers in 2023 actively sought sustainable travel options, with nearly 60% having chosen such options over the previous two years. This growing preference for eco-conscious travel is expected to drive further expansion in the cycling tourism market.

Which Region Dominates the Cycling Tourism Market and Who Is Growing the Fastest?

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the cycling tourism market, benefiting from well-developed cycling infrastructure and a strong cycling culture. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, powered by increasing tourism activities, rising health awareness, and expanding infrastructure in emerging markets. The cycling tourism market analysis also includes key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cycling Tourism Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Sports Tourism Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-tourism-global-market-report

Sustainable Tourism Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-tourism-global-market-report

Leisure Travel Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leisure-travel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.