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The Business Research Company's Tokenization Market CAGR to be at 26.3% from 2026 to 2030 | $13.19 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

Expected to grow to $13.2 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tokenization market is rapidly evolving as more industries prioritize securing sensitive information amid the surge in digital transactions. This technology, which replaces confidential data with unique tokens, is becoming essential for protecting privacy and enhancing cybersecurity. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional leaders, and emerging trends shaping the future of tokenization.

Projected Expansion of the Tokenization Market by 2026

The tokenization market has witnessed significant growth and is set to continue this trajectory. From $4.1 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $5.19 billion in 2026, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This expansion reflects increased adoption of digital payments, more frequent data breaches, stricter regulatory compliance, growth in e-commerce, and widespread use of cloud-based data systems.

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Long-Term Market Growth Forecast for Tokenization

Looking beyond 2026, the tokenization market is anticipated to surge even further, reaching $13.2 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 26.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by the rising implementation of zero-trust security frameworks, growing demand for privacy-enhancing technologies, broader applications of tokenization beyond payments, increased cybersecurity investments, and the rise of multi-cloud environments. Key trends expected to shape the market include the expanded use of payment tokenization, heightened focus on data privacy, deeper integration with cloud platforms, compliance-driven tokenization use cases, and stronger identity and access management.

Understanding Tokenization and Its Importance

Tokenization refers to the process of converting sensitive information into a non-sensitive token that can be safely used for transactions or system access without exposing the original data. This method allows industries to handle data securely by replacing critical information with tokens that preserve the data format but eliminate security risks.

View the full tokenization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tokenization-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Fueling Demand for Tokenization Solutions

One major factor driving the tokenization market’s growth is the increasing popularity of digital and contactless payment methods. Tokenization enhances security by substituting sensitive data with meaningless tokens of the same format and length. Unlike encryption, tokenization does not rely on cryptographic keys but uses a secure mapping system that cannot be compromised during attacks. As digital payments expand, the need for robust security solutions like tokenization rises accordingly.

Real-world Evidence Supporting Market Growth

For example, in September 2024, Clearly Payments Inc., a Canadian payment processing firm, reported substantial increases in digital payment transactions. In the United Kingdom, transactions reached 18.3 billion in 2023, largely driven by the adoption of contactless cards and mobile payments. Similarly, Australia experienced steady growth, with transactions climbing from 2.5 billion to 5.5 billion, reflecting strong digital payment infrastructure. These trends highlight the growing reliance on secure digital payment methods, which directly contributes to the expanding tokenization market.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Growth Hotspots in Tokenization

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the tokenization market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on tokenization’s expanding footprint.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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